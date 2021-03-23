The Missouri Southern softball team was swept by No. 3 Augustana on Tuesday inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions fell by scores of 8-0 and 11-3.
In the first game, Augustana (10-2) plated eight runs in the opening frame — all with two outs — and that was all it need to win 8-0. Southern put runners in scoring position in the first, third and fifth innings.
Josie Tofpi and Kristen Wade each went 1 for 2, and Abbey Gann pitched four scoreless innings of relief. She struck out two batters.
The second game saw the Lions score in the first inning as Yazmin Vargas came across after beating home a throw from first base.
Augustana responded with four runs in the second, and scored runs in both the third and fourth.
Leighton Withers hit a two-run home run over the right center field fence to cut the deficit to 6-3 after four innings. But Augustana answered back with five runs in the fifth to run-rule the game.
Kara Amos and Gann pitched 2 1/3 innings each in the loss. Withers finished 2 for 2 while Vargas went 2 for 3 with a stolen base.
Southern hosts Pittsburg State in an MIAA doubleheader starting at noon Friday.
