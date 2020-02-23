EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern softball team opened up the Emporia State Softball Classic with a split of two games on Saturday.
The Lions (6-4) opened with a 4-0 loss to Concordia-St. Paul before defeating Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 in the second game.
CSP 4, MSSU 0
The Lions were shutout in the opening game of the tournament as they allowed two runs to score in the top of the second and single runs in top of the third and seventh innings.
Bryann Olson earned the win after blanking the Lions over 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Aryka Knoche earned the save after pitching a scoreless 2 2/3 in relief.
Southern’s Abby Atkin was tabbed with the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits, a walk and a strikeout in seven innings.
Concordia-St. Paul took a 2-0 lead in the second on a Knoche single, combined with a Southern error, scored two runs. Amanda Parsons reached on an error in the third that allowed a run score and Hanna Mortenson hit a solo home run in the seventh to make the score 4-0.
Erika Lutgen led the Lions with two hits, while LynnLee Parrott doubled. Elizabeth Windsor and Makaila Leonhart each had hits.
MSSU 5, MSM 4
Southern scored four runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead, only to see Minnesota State-Mankato scored three times in the second and once more in the fourth to tie the game.
Leonhart singled home Windsor in the seventh inning for the go-ahead run.
Atkin earned the win in relief after pitching four innings and allowing one run on three hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Mikaela Cox started the game and gave up three runs in one inning, while Meredith Iden didn’t allow a run in two relief innings.
Windsor had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Leonhart had two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Parrott doubled and had two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
The Lions battle Minnesota Duluth at 10 a.m. today.
