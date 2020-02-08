EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team opened the 2020 campaign with a 1-1 split on the first day of the Edmond Regional Festival on Saturday.
The Lions started the day with a 14-0 rout of East Central in five innings before falling 5-1 to Southeastern Oklahoma State in the second game.
Southern 14, East Central 0
Southern jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against East Central. An eight-run third inning pushed the Lions’ lead to 12-0 before MSSU added two more runs in the fourth with the game ending one frame later.
Makaila Leonhart had an RBI single in the first and finished the game with two hits, two runs scored. Haleigh Scott also had a run-scoring single in the first inning. She totaled three hits and a walk in the win.
Emily Harris doubled home a run in the third, which was followed by an RBI single from Elizabeth Windsor. Kristen Wade hit a bases-loaded triple later in the frame to push the lead to 10-0. Erika Lutgen capped the scoring in the third with a two-run home run for a 12-0 advantage.
Windsor added and RBI tripled in the fourth and finished with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Abby Atkin earned the win after shutting out East Central over give innings. She scattered two hits and struck out two.
Carla Torres took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out.
Southeastern Oklahoma 5, Southern 1
Southern took a 1-0 lead over Southeastern Oklahoma in the first inning on a solo home run by Leonhart.
Unfortunately, that was the only run that would cross home plate for the Lions.
Southeastern Oklahoma took the lead in the fourth, highlighted by an RBI double from Kady Fryrear, who added a run-scoring single up the middle as part of a two-run fifth inning to put SOSU up 4-1. Gracie Ore added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Leonhart’s two hits led the Lions, with Emily Harris and Kaycee Hodgson each getting into the hit column.
Amberlyn Walsworth earned the win after allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Katie McCullar earned the save after pitching three scoreless innings, scattering four hits while walking one and striking out one.
Southern takes on No. 15 Cameron at 10 a.m. and Oklahoma Christian at 2 p.m. today to continue the Edmond Regional Festival.
