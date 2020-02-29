The Missouri Southern softball team swept a doubleheader from previously undefeated Northern State on Saturday at the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions took the opener 9-2 and the second game 3-1.
In Game 1, Southern's Josie Tofpi went 3 for 3 with four RBI, while Lynnlee Parrott went 2 for 3. Emilee Meyer and Elizabeth Windsor scored two runs apiece.
Abby Atkin (3-2) was the winning pitcher. She allowed two earned runs on five hits in a complete-game effort.
Northern State’s Meghan Anderson (6-1) took the loss, but allowed just three earned runs on six hits in four innings.
The game was tied when Southern scored twice in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Parrott delivered a two-run single. Tofpi hit a two-run double in the fourth.
In a four-run fifth, Erika Lutgen drew a bases-loaded walk, Elizabeth Windsor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Tofpi hit a two-run double to give the hosts a comfortable lead.
In the second game, Southern's Haleigh Scott hit a two-run single in the first inning. After the visitors got on the board in the third, Scott’s RBI single in the sixth accounted for the final score.
Scott and Tofpi had two hits apiece for the Lions, while Makaila Leonhart scored twice.
Joplin product Mikaela Cox (3-2) was the winning pitcher. Cox struck out three, walked two and gave up one run on four hits in the complete-game.
Northern State’s Dystine Priebe (6-1) took the loss after giving up three runs on six hits in six innings. She struck out six.
Missouri Southern will play twice against Missouri S&T today, with games slated for 1 and 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.