Area runners from dozens of high school teams fared well over the weekend at the Missouri Southern State University cross county meeting.
The Southern Stampede this year event featured 70 boys high school teams and 34 girls teams from the Four-State Area. There are two divisions each for boys and girls — Green, which includes most large schools, very good midsized schools, and elite smaller schools, and Gold, which includes most small schools and developing midsized schools.
Two area runners took first in their respective categories:
• East Newton’s Chase Sorrell won the Gold Division 5K run with a time of 15:40 for the men — five seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
• Pierce City’s Emma Hunt won the girls Gold Division race with a time of 19:12, more than eight seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
Team results
• Rogers, Arkansas, came out on top of the girls 5K Green Division of larger high schools, with Bolivar and Blue Springs high schools coming in second and third. Webb City was the top area school in the girls 5K Green Division coming in ninth, followed by Joplin. Carthage and Carl Junction came in 30th and 31st, respectively, and McDonald County came in 33rd.
• In the girls Gold Division of smaller schools, Webster Grove, Eudora and Regent Prep, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, made up the top three team finishers. St. Mary’s Colgan from Pittsburg, Kansas, came in 14th; Frontenac, Kansas came in 15th; and McAuley Catholic High School came in 16th. Others to place from the area included Sarcoxie High School, which came in 19th, and Jay, Oklahoma, which came in 21st.
• In the boys Green Division of larger schools, Nixa came out on top with Rogers, Arkansas, winning second, and Olathe-East, Kansas, coming in third.
Among Joplin-area schools, Webb City came in sixth, Joplin came in 17th, Carthage came in 31st, Carl Junction was 32nd, Neosho came in 34th, McDonald County came in 38th and Pittsburg came in 39th.
• In the boys Gold Division of smaller schools, Potosi was first, followed by Regent Prep and Hermitage.
Among area schools, McAuley Catholic came in 15th, College Heights Christian School came in 16th, Nevada came in 17th, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School came in 21st, East Newton came in 22nd, St. Mary’s Colgan came in 25th and Labette County came in 26th.
Individual runners
Awards were presented to the top 25 runners in each division.
• Among the top 25 individual runners in the girls 5K Green Division were Kat Schaefer, Joplin, who came in ninth with a time of 19:03; and Brook Hedger, Webb City, who came in 15th with a time of 19:12.
• In the girls Gold Division, Kendell Ramsey, from McAuley Catholic, came in 22nd with a time of 20:43.
• In the top 25 of the boys Green Division, Joplin’s Ian Horton, with a time of 15:23, came in third place, about nine seconds off the first-place runner. Webb City’s Evan Stevens came in 15th with a time of 15:53, and Joplin’s Chance Tindall was right behind him in 16th place with a time 15:55.
• In the boys Gold Division, Michael Parrigon, from McAuley Catholic, was the other area top-25 finisher, coming in sixth with a time of 16:20. Robert Humphries, from Southwest (Washburn) was 22nd, with a time of 17:14.
Complete results can be accessed at https://mssulions.com/sports/2023/8/22/2022-southern-stampede.aspx.
