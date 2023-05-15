The 11th-ranked Missouri Southern State University baseball team will host the NCAA Central Regional Tournament in Joplin for the first time since 1992. Games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
It's been a big couple of weeks in Southern athletics with this tournament coming just a week after the Lions hosted the NCAA Central Regional Softball Tournament.
The baseball team (42-15) will host seventh-seed Arkansas Tech (32-20) to begin the regional tournament for both teams at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 18.
Southern Arkansas (39-16), the third seed, and Minnesota State-Mankato (39-15), the sixth seed, will play at 2 p.m. Thursday to fill out the regional tournament.
The Lions just missed out on the MIAA’s automatic bid to the tournament after losing to No. 4 Central Missouri 15-0 in the MIAA Tournament championship on Saturday.
"That last game against Central Missouri was a rough game,” said Missouri Southern Baseball Coach Bryce Darnell. "That was a tough spot for our guys to be in, playing four games in two days, but we're feeling good about ourselves and I think we'll play well.”
This will be the third time Missouri Southern has hosted the NCAA Regionals in program history and their ninth appearance overall in the tournament. It will be the Lions fourth appearance at regionals in 10 years.
“I think it’s a great honor, one of 16 schools across the country,” Darnell said. “We’ve had a good year, a fun year — credit to our guys and to our players. “We feel proud about representing our school and representing our town and we want to have a good showing and we want to play well.”
The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys are making their third Regionals appearance in the past 10 years. Southern and Arkansas Tech used to play each other more regularly, but the two teams haven't met on the diamond since 2017.
"It has been a couple of years,” Darnell said, “We used to play. ... It’s just with the expansion of our conference, it’s harder to get dates with nonconference schools. We’ll try to do as much preparation as we can in the next couple of days. They’ll be well coached, we know coach Dave Dawson, their coach, he’s a good man, he does a good job. They’ll be well prepared and we’ll be the same.”
The Southern Arkansas Muleriders won the Greater American Conference tournament last weekend beating Oklahoma Baptist 7-6 in walkout fashion on Saturday.
Minnesota-Mankato is the only team the Lions have faced this year from this group of teams, beating them 9-7 on Feb. 19 in the Missouri Southern Invitational Tournament.
“Southern Ark and Mankato are definitely blue-blood Division II programs, and we’re probably more familiar with Mankato in recent history than Southern Ark,” Darnell said. “Probably, one of the best games I’ve ever coached in and been involved in was against Mankato, I think in 2013, when we lost to them in 11 innings. We lost a 1-0 ballgame to them in a region. They’re legit programs just like Arkansas Tech, and we need to be ready and we need to be at our best.”
Darnell urged baseball fans to come out to Warren Turner Field Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“I think it’s a real opportunity to come out and watch some high-level college baseball,” Darnell said. “It’ll be some very talented players out there, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in the level of play. We’re playing two games or three games a day and having turf and lights. We really don’t worry about the weather all that much. I know we’ve been in a little bit of a wet pattern, but hopefully that’ll clear out of here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.