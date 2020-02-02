PITTSBURG, KAN. — Missouri Southern track and field posted one automatic qualifying mark, 14 provisional and three event wins at the Wendy's/Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday at the Robert W. Plaster Center.
On the women's side, Kirsten Leisinger (17.29 meters) and Alexandra Rodriguez (17.28 meters) finished second and third, respectively, and earned PQ marks in the weight throw. In the shot put, Payton Roberts won with a provisional mark of 15.38 meters.
Lauren Sutherland cleared 3.63 meters in the pole vault to finish in a tie for fourth with the provisional mark in the open portion of the event. In the invite portion, Emily Presley, who owns the meet and facility record, finished in second with a provisional mark of 3.93 meters while Elena Bisotto posted a provisional mark of 3.73 meters to finish in seventh.
Cornesia Calhoun-White (8.75 seconds) and Claire Luallen (8.77 seconds) finished in second and third with provisional marks in the 60-meter hurdles. Jasmine Deckard finished in fourth in the 60-meter dash with a provisional qualifying mark in a time of 7.51.
On the men's side for Southern, two throwers posted provisional marks: Josh Fulmer (19.93 meters) finished fourth and Travis Petersen (18.90 meters) finished sixth in the weight throw.
Josh Norville won the long jump with an automatic qualifying mark of 7.60 meters and set a MSSU record in the event.
On the track, Brieon Randle finished the 400 in ninth with a provisional qualifying mark of 48.39. Gidieon Kimutai (8:16.07) won the 3,000 with a provisional time, while Ryan Riddle's third-place finish time of 8:19.83 was also a provisional qualifier.
Satisfying day for host Gorillas
PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State men's and women's indoor track and field posted several strong performances in the Wendy's/Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday.
In the women's action, the Gorillas posted a pair of individual event victories and four NCAA qualifying marks. Haven Lander won the invitational pole vault with a clearance of 13-feet, 2.5 inches, an NCAA automatic qualifying mark, while Brianna Cooks won the weight throw with a provisional qualifying mark of 59-4.75.
Cooks also earned a PQ mark with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (47-0.75) and Kinsey Laird picked up a PQ mark in the open pole vault with her second-place clearance of 12-2.75.
On the track, Piper Misse placed fourth in the 5,000 with a time of 17:51.48. Trace Moseby finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.03 and she added a sixth-place time of 1:38.04 in the 600.
In the men's action, the Gorillas registered seven NCAA qualifying marks, including Konner Swenson's winning toss of 58-8 in the shot put. Swenson also picked up a PQ mark with his ninth-place finish in the weight throw (59-2).
Other PQ marks included Colin Webber's in the 800 (sixth, 1:52.36), Levi Wyrick in the weight throw (eighth, 60-2), Cameron Wright in the invitational pole vault (fifth, 16-6.5), Cameron Johnson in the invitational pole vault (sixth, 16-6.5) and Louis Rollins in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles (8.22).
