The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern track and field teams are heading north to Grand Valley State to participate in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday evening.
The Southern women come into the meet ranked fourth nationally, and the men are 10th.
The Lions qualified 16 competitors in 20 events. Rajindra Campbell, Kirsten Leisinger, Jasmine Deckard and Payton Roberts all qualified in multiple events. Campbell and Roberts will compete in both the discus and the shot put, while Leisinger will throw the hammer and the discus.
Deckard will compete in the 100m and 200m.
Southern also qualified the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked women’s javelin throwers in Elizabeth Pomatto and Katelyn Mooney. Rajheim Carby, Logan Bell and Brendan Rozier all qualified for the men’s javelin.
Both Elena Bisotto and Samantha Petry qualified for the women’s pole vault, while Payton Roberts qualified in the men’s discus. Travis Petersen qualified for the men’s hammer throw, and Adrain Broadus qualified for the men’s triple jump.
Claire Luallen qualified for the women’s long jump. Ryan Riddle qualified for the men’s 5k.
The competition for Southern will begin with Petersen leading things off in the hammer throw.
