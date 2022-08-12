The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team is hitting the road to take on Division I Missouri State in an exhibition for the team’s first preseason contest of the season at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield.
The Lions return all five All-MIAA selections from a season ago in Riley Laver, Maya Greenquist, Jori Hays, Sofia Fatino and Banner Williams who make up a group of 22 returners along with two transfers and 10 freshmen to round out coach Sadé Boswell’s squad.
Last season the Lions went 3-13-2 (2-9 MIAA) and are looking to make another appearance in the MIAA Tournament after missing out last season.
Of the 22 returners, 16 have been featured in the starting lineup in their careers while seniors Laney Graham, Riley Laver, Aisley Stevens and Ashley Koepp will be looked upon for their leadership and experiences on the field for a team that is 82% underclassmen.
After the matchup with the Bears, the Lions will have scrimmages against Oklahoma Baptist and Southwest Baptist before beginning the regular season at home with No. 19 Minnesota State – Mankato on Aug. 26 at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions will begin MIAA play at home against Northwest Missouri on Sept. 16.
This season the MIAA has three teams ranked or receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll with No. 6 Central Missouri, No. 14 Emporia State and Central Oklahoma receiving votes. The trio of teams were joined by Northwest Missouri last season to participate in the Central Regional that was won by the Jennies and were picked in order first to fourth in this season’s coaches poll released on Friday.
MSSU was picked to finish 10th in the conference.
