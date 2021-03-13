WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team fell in the first set, but certainly recovered well from there on out.
The Lions (2-6, 2-2 MIAA) claimed the next three sets to beat Newman 3-1 on Saturday afternoon. Individual set scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26.
Kierson Madew led Southern with 15 kills, while Janelle Brehm added nine kills and 16 digs. Kylah Carter, Armnyi Perales and Alyssa Diaz added nine kills.
Abbie Casper and Emalee Lowe had 22 and 16 digs, respectively. Sophie Mader dished out a game-high 51 assists in the match.
Newman falls to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in MIAA play.
The Lions are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas (2-6, 2-3 MIAA) beat Newman in straight sets on Friday.
