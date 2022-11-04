The Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped a road match on Friday at No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney in Kearney, Neb., falling in straight sets.
Individual set scores were 13-25, 11-25 and 17-25.
The Lions (13-15, 8-11 MIAA) were paced by Abbie Casper with 20 digs, while Fernanda Canedo and Irina Alekseeva had five kills each. Jaryn Benning had four kills, while Sophie Mader dished out 15 assists.
UNK (26-4, 16-4 MIAA) was led by Emersen Cyza, who finished with 12 kills.
The two teams traded points early in the opening set but a 5-1 run put the Lopers up 10-5. UNK led 18-9 and the Lions got as close as 20-13, but the Lopers closed with five unanswered points.
The Lions opened the second set leading 6-3 early after four straight points. UNK, however, answered back and reeled off seven straight to lead 10-6. The Lions got within four (14-10), but the Lopers closed the set on a long run.
Set three saw UNK open up with a 6-3 lead, but the Lions got within three (9-6) after a kill from Mader. Back-to-back points from the Lions got Southern within two (11-9), but the Lopers went on a 5-0 run to break the set open.
The Lions finish off the regular season on Saturday night as Southern plays at Fort Hays State. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m.
