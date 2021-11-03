Maryville, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team fell 3-0 to fifth-ranked Northwest Missouri on Wednesday night inside Bearcat Arena.
Individual set scores were 11-25, 11-25 and 12-25.
The Lions (3-23, 0-16 MIAA) got four kills from CC Pollard, while Jose Goldberg and Amelia Neels had three kills each. Sophie Mader had 14 assists and six digs, while Brooklynn McCain and Grace Quiroz had nine and six digs, respectively. Kierson Maydew had three blocks.
The Bearcats (20-4, 13-3 MIAA) had a pair with double-figure kills as Avery Kemp had 11 and Rachel Sturdevant added ten.
Southern hosts Emporia State and No. 7 Washburn on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.