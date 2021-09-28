The Missouri Southern volleyball team got career-highs from Armyni Perales and Bonnie Hegarty, but the Lions couldn’t quite complete the comeback in a 3-1 loss to Central Oklahoma at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 16-25, 20-25, 25-14 and 24-26.
Perales posted a career-high 20 kills for Southern, while Hegarty had a career-best 15. Sophie Mader dished out 45 assists, and Brooklynn McCain had 21 digs.
UCO (11-2, 4-1 MIAA) got 11 kills from Brynn Egger and 10 each from Jenna Karp and Lauren Jenkins.
Set one saw 10 ties and four lead chances, but the Bronchos took control midway through and went on a 14-3 run to end the set. Set two saw eight ties and five lead changes. The Lions tied it up at 11 midway through and took an 18-17 lead late to force a timeout from the Bronchos.
UCO turned it around out of the timeout and went on a 6-3 run to lead 23-20 and force a Lions’ timeout. The Bronchos scored the final two points to take the 2-0 early lead.
Set three went in the favor of Southern. The Lions led from start to finish and a 7-1 run to open the set forced a Bronchos’ timeout. The Lions led 14-7 after a kill from Irina Alekseeva to force another UCO timeout and an 11-7 run closed out the set for Southern.
Set four was back-and-forth. The two teams had 12 ties and seven lead changes in the frame. UCO took a 13-11 lead midway to force a Lions’ timeout and Southern scored five of the next six points out of the timeout to force a UCO timeout with a lead of 16-14.
The Bronchos led 22-21 late and forced a Southern timeout, but the Lions came right back and tied the score at 23 to force a UCO timeout. The Lions had set point at 24-23, but UCO scored two of the final three points to take the set and the match.
The Lions steps out of MIAA play and hosts William Jewell at 6 p.m. on Friday.
