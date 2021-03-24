Coming off a sweep of Pittsburg State a week ago, the Missouri Southern volleyball team (3-6, 3-1 MIAA) has found its footing of late.
The Lions will be back in action on Thursday night as No. 24 Central Missouri comes to town. The match will take place inside Young Gymnasium and first serve is set for 6 p.m.
Against the Gorillas, CC Pollard returned to the lineup and led the way with 11 kills and a .611 attack average. Abbie Casper had 19 digs, while Brooklynn McCain had 11 of her own.
Sophie Mader, the sister of head coach Kalie Mader, fell just short of a double-double with 26 assists and nine digs. Janelle Brehm had five kills and seven digs, while Alyssa Diaz smacked eight kills.
UCM moved up to No. 24 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll this week. The Jennies sit at 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the MIAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.