OWENSBORO, KY. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team (2-4) split a pair of matchups Saturday with a 3-0 sweep over Wesleyan to start the day before falling to West Virginia State 3-1 in the afternoon.
Southern topped Wesleyan by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-22.
CC Pollard led the way with 14 kills, while Bonnie Hegarty contributed nine and Armyni Perales had five. Sophie Mader handed out 28 assists and Brooklynn McCain had 13 digs.
In Southern’s second match, West Virginia State topped the Lions by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-16.
Pollard paced Southern again with 13 kills to cap a strong day. Hegarty chipped in with 11 kills.
