The Missouri Southern volleyball team finished its home slate on a strong note, taking out Emporia State in straight sets on Friday night at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 26-24, 25-16 and 25-12.
Southern (6-10, 5-3 MIAA) was led by Janelle Brehm who had a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs, hitting .429 in the match. CC Pollard had 13 kills and hit .480, while Sophie Mader had 33 assists and hit .571.
Alyssa Diaz hit .467 with seven kills and three blocks. Abbie Casper recorded eight digs.
The Hornets (2-11, 2-6 MIAA) was led by Shelby Ebert with nine kills.
ESU controlled the early part of the opening set, leading 12-6 midway through the set, but Southern started its comeback and got within four (14-10). The Hornets led 17-12 and again at 21-17, but the Lions tied the set at 23 and took a 24-23 lead on the next point, eventually taking the set 26-24.
Sets two and three was all Southern as the Lions led from the opening serve in each set.
Southern travels to Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
