PITTSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams posted six NCAA provisional qualifying marks and picked up 11 individual event wins Saturday at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State MIAA Challenge inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The MSSU women’s team placed second in the team standings with 135 points, while the men’s team placed third with 117 team points. Host PSU won the team title in both divisions, with the women’s team totaling 161 points and the men’s team totaling 178 points.
Peyton Barton won the men's weight throw for the third time this season, finishing with a toss of 19.35 meters (63-5.75) to open the meet for the Lions.
Claire Luallen followed suit and won the women's long jump for a second consecutive meet, leaping 5.62 meters (18-5.25), while Bryan Candri and Mason York finished in third and fourth, respectfully, in the men's pole vault with matching leaps of 4.6 meters (15-1).
Luallen wasn't done winning, also claiming a top finish in the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 seconds.
Mallory Huber finished in second in the women's weight throw with a throw of 15.73 meters (51-07.25), and Jasmine Deckard won the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.72 seconds. J'Zaria Cartwright was runner-up in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.74 seconds.
Cameron Lineville placed fourth in the men's 60-meter dash with a time of 6.95 seconds.
Ryan Riddle claimed an event win and set a new school record in the men's one-mile run with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 4:04.62.
Riddle also finished first in the men's 3000-meter run with a time of 8:15.52 — an NCAA provisional qualifying mark and the fourth-best time in program history. Gidieon Kimutai was close behind, finishing second with a time of 8:22.21, while third-place Jared Ozee finished in 8:23.37 and fourth-place JP Rutledge in 8:23.71.
In the women's pole vault, Elena Bisotto and Jordan Banker finished second and fourth, respectively, with jumps of 3.78 meters (12-4.75). Megan Tramel rounded out the top five in the event with a jump of 3.68 meters (12-1). All jumps were NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Jennifer Okeke came in second in the women's triple jump with a jump of 11.47 meters (37-7.5).
Deckard won the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 25.31 seconds, and Chardae Overstreet was close behind at 25.33 seconds. Overstreet would follow that up with a win in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.75 seconds.
LaNea Wallace set a new school record in the 600-yard run with a time of 1:23.87.
In the men's triple jump, Adrain Broadus finished second with a jump of 14.67 meters (48-1.5).
Brieon Randle won both the men's 200-meter and 400-meter dash with times of 21.93 and 48.27 seconds. Randle's 400-meter time was an NCAA provisional qualifying time and the second-best time in school history for the event.
Gabe McClain came away with the win in the men's 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.36 — good for fifth-best in school history.
PSU HIGHLIGHTS
The PSU men posted four individual event victories, highlighted by Matt Wilson's school record-setting performance in the 600-yard run. Wilson won the race in one minute, 11.54 seconds to break Dinsdale Morgan's 25-year-old mark of 1:11.85 from the 1995 season.
Pittsburg State’s Konner Swenson won the shot put with a career-best mark of 57-1 and Tim Johnson won the high jump with a top clearance of 6-7.75.
Cameron Wright claimed victory in the pole vault with a clearance of 16-10.75. Both Swenson and Wright registered NCAA provisional qualifying marks. Swenson also secured a second qualifying mark with his second-place throw of 60-0.5 in the weight throw.
In other action, Cameron Johnson placed second in the pole vault with a provisional qualifying mark of 15-10. Raymond Brass finished second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.27) and Tevin Wright-Rose placed second in the 60-meter dash (6.94).
Colin Webber added a second place showing in the 800 meters (1:56.29), Graham Hudelson placed second in the 600-yard run (1:12.01) and the 1,600-meter relay team of Trey Mooney, Brass, Hudelson and Bailey Stone finished second in 3:20.85.
Mooney added a third-place showing in the long jump (23-0), Makai Blades finished third in the 200 meters (22.36), Jared Becker placed third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.41) and Chase Dalton placed third in the weight throw (51-7.25).
In the women's action, the Gorillas claimed five individual event wins, including a twin sweep in the throws from Camryn Williams. Williams won the shot put with a best mark of 45-0.5 and the weight throw with a best throw of 52-3.75.
Haven Lander also logged her third straight victory of the season in the pole vault. She won the discipline with a best clearance of 13-4.5, an automatic qualifying mark. Hannah Honeyman also won the 3,000 meters in 10:41.69 and Auna Childress won the triple jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 39-10.
Asia Anderson finished second in both the long jump (18-4.25) and the triple jump (37-6), while Trace Mosby placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.81) and third in the long jump (18-3).
Megan Eckman added a second place showing in the high jump (5-5.25) and Marissa Dick finished second in the 3,000 meters (10:53.08).
Paige Rantz placed third in the pole vault (12-4.75), Monica Jirak finished third in the weight throw (51-3) and Madelyn Marquez placed third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.83).
