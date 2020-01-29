In a true team effort, Missouri Southern took control in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated Northeastern State 59-50 Wednesday night in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Ten of the 11 Lions who played contributed to the scoring, and nine grabbed rebounds as Missouri Southern (6-12, 3-7 MIAA) picked up a much-needed win in its battle for a spot in the league postseason tournament.
“Anyone on our team is capable of scoring 10 points a night,” sophomore guard Layne Skiles said. “It’s just whose night is it going to be. When you have team effort, it’s going to be a good ball game collectively.”
“That’s what we have to have,” Ressel said. “So many people are going to key on Destiny (Cozart) and Chas (Chasidee Owens) defensively, and rightfully so. Both of those kids can really score the basketball.
“We have to have other people step up, and I thought we had good balance and had people make shots. Even though Amber (Buch) was 1-for-7, her layup she made was huge, and I don’t know how she made it. Madi (Stokes) was huge in the second half, Zoe (Campbell) did some positive things, got some offensive boards. Layne got some offensive boards that gave us second opportunities, third opportunities.”
Campbell, junior center, and Cozart, senior guard, scored 10 points apiece to lead the Lions, and Skiles and Stokes added eight points apiece. Owens had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Guard Cenia Hayes matched her season average with 15 points for the RiverHawks (5-14, 3-9). She had eight points in the first quarter but only seven the rest of the game thanks to foul trouble and better Lion defense.
“The key was shutting down their main players,” Campbell said. “(Hayes), we scouted her a lot. She can shoot it and could score in many ways. We defended her well, and running our plays properly and focusing on not turning the ball over was a big thing. Finishing through contact as well, I think we did better tonight.”
“I knew she could do it all,” Skiles said. “It’s fundamental defense and trying to make sure you take every option away from her. She’s a good player, and I’m not taking anything away from her. You have to make sure you are ready for everything because she can shoot, drive, do it all.”
“We got to her a little quicker, had a hand up, kept a hand up,” Ressel said. “With scorers, if you make them work, and I thought Layne and Brooke (Stauffer) did a great job on her, chasing her all over the floor. And that’s a tough guard. That’s tough to defend because they are setting screens for her. Everywhere she goes, there is a screen coming. I thought those two kids did a good job after about the first three or four minutes. For her to end up with just seven points the rest of the way, that’s a pretty good effort.”
The Lions, ahead 38-35 after three quarters, stretched their lead to 44-37 in the first three minutes of the final stanza on three Stokes baskets – the first two off assists from Owens and Stauffer and the last one after picking up a loose ball about 10 feet from the basket.
“We had the size advantage, no doubt,” Ressel said. “I thought both of those kids in the second half did a good job of catching the ball, getting their balance and scoring the basketball. We struggled shooting from the 3 (3-of-15), so it was important that we got the ball inside and get to the foul line a little bit.”
After an NSU basket, Buch converted a three-point play as her shot from underneath the goal went high off the backboard, and Cozart hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 52-42 with 5:45 left.
The RiverHawks never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“We’re right in the running with them in the standings for the conference tournament,” Skiles said. “This is a good win for us, and we just have to keep it rolling. It’s a good team win … excited for the rest of the season.”
The Lions are home again on Saturday afternoon against Rogers State.
