Buzzer beaters certainly weren’t kind to Missouri Southern on Thursday night.
About 2 1/2 hours before No. 1 Northwest Missouri’s men beat the Lions at the buzzer, Newman’s women scored on a layup off an inbounds play with 0.2 seconds left to upset Emporia State 68-67. The Jets’ victory kept Missouri Southern from clinching a postseason tournament berth.
So, the Lions (9-15, 6-10 MIAA) need one victory in their last three games to advance to the tournament in Kansas City, and their first opportunity comes tonight at Missouri Western.
The Griffons (18-7, 10-6) are tied with Fort Hays State for sixth place. They lost 61-59 to Pittsburg State at home on Wednesday night, missing two close shots and committing a turnover in the waning seconds.
The Griffons won at Missouri Southern 67-61 one week ago in Joplin. The Lions missed two shots to take the lead in the final minute before the Griffons’ Katrina Roenfeldt made three late free throws.
“Missouri Western is so athletic,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “They lost a tough one Wednesday night against Pitt State, and they had a couple shots to win it. They are still fighting for some spots, so they are going to be ready to play. They are going to get after it. Big key for us again is can we take care of the basketball against their pressure. If we can do that, we’ll give ourself a chance to win the ball game.”
The Lions took care of business in their game Thursday night, never trailing in a 58-42 victory at Northwest Missouri. That pushed the Lions into a tie for ninth place with the Bearcats, and MSSU holds the tiebreaker over the Bearcats.
The Lions broke away with spurts of 14-2 in the last eight minutes of the third quarter and 13-8 in the first six minutes of the fourth stanza.
“The first eight minutes (of the fourth quarter) were really good,” Ressel said. “We completely got after them, took them out of a lot of things and gave them basically one shot. The last two minutes it got a little dicey at times, but I’m extremely proud of the kids and how they played defensively. We shot the ball well enough (44 %). From the 3 we were 9-of-17, which was good to see. We had two kids with 10 points, two with nine. That’s good balance again, and I’m proud of that.”
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (9-15, 6-10 MIAA)
Pts.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 fr. 6.7
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.3
G Kai Jones, 5-6 so. 4.8
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 7.3
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.7
Mo. Western (18-7, 10-6 MIAA)
F Chris Wilson, 5-10 sr. 14.5
F Kylee Williams, 5-7 sr. 7.3
F Corbyn Cunningham, 6-0 jr. 14.8
G Anastacia Johnson, 5-8 sr. 10.3
G Katrina Roenfeldt, 5-6 sr. 11.1
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: MWSU Fieldhouse, St. Joseph
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (46-64). Candi Whitaker, 1st year at MWSU (18-7).
Series: MWSU leads 55-33 after its 67-61 victory one week ago at Missouri Southern.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
