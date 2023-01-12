It had been a tough few weeks for Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team, but visiting Washburn proved a good remedy on Thursday night.
The Lions, who had dropped three straight games and four in a row in MIAA play, turned in a strong effort in the second half to dispatch the Ichabods 61-45 and improve to 13-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
“We definitely have been facing some adversity as a team and so to see our girls bounce back from that, it just shows, I think, how much we do care and how important this is to us as a team,” said Lacy Stokes, who paced Southern with 18 points, five assists and five steals.
“It’ll be good for us going forward knowing we can come back from really anything.”
Washburn, 7-7 and 3-5, led by five points in the first quarter and played the Lions to a 22-all tie at halftime.
But Stokes opened the third quarter with a layup and Southern went on to out-score Washburn 22-13 in the period and never trailed again while looking like a much more confident team out of the locker room.
“Shots are falling, that’s good, that gets us rolling and gets us going on the defensive end, as well,” Madi Stokes said. “In the halftime talk we just hype everyone up, tell them they’re going to make the next shot, to keep shooting.”
It was a 30-28 game midway through the third before Layne Skiles and Hailey Grant made back-to-back 3-pointers and Grant added a two to give Southern a 10-point lead.
The advantage grew to double digits early in the fourth after Grant grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 46-35. Southern got the lead to 15 on a layup by Kryslyn Jones and led 57-39 when Jones added a 3-pointer in the final minutes.
Southern out-scored Washburn 39-23 in the second half while shooting 60% (9-15) in the third and 41% (7-17) in the fourth. Washburn, meanwhile, was limited to just five field goals in the second half on 25 attempts.
Head coach Ronnie Ressel said the team had a “really good” week of practice, especially defensively, after a tough road trip to Fort Hays State and Nebraska–Kearney.
“That’s one of the areas I thought we had struggled at and of course scoring the ball, as well,” he said. “The first half was a battle. I’ve said before, Washburn is very good defensively, they play extremely hard. We just got off to a good start in that third quarter and kind of carried it over into the fourth until the end of the game. Started making some shots, got a couple and-one’s, knocked down some three’s which were big and on the defensive side I thought our defense really picked up there in the third and fourth and took them out of a lot of things.”
Southern had a 43-37 advantage in rebounding and totaled 11 assists and 16 turnovers. The Lions had 11 steals in the game and four blocks, with Madi Stokes tallying three.
Madi Stokes had 10 points and 15 rebounds and Jones and Grant each scored nine. Washburn was led by 10 points from Lakyn Schieferecke.
The Lions, currently sixth in the MIAA standings, host Emporia State (9-7, 4-6) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.