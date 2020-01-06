KEARNEY, Neb. — The Missouri Southern women's basketball team fought back from a first-half deficit to take a lead over Nebraska-Kearney in the third period before the Lopers pulled away down the stretch for a 65-58 win on Monday.
After trailing 28-23 at the intermission, Southern (3-9, 0-4 MIAA) tied the game a minute into the third on a jumper from Chasidee Owens and a 3-ball by Zoe Campbell.
Trading baskets, the Lions took their first lead of the second half, 34-32, off a Madi Stokes jumper with 3:12 left in the third period. That was the last time MSSU held the advantage, as Nebraska-Kearney (13-2, 2-2) pushed the lead to as much as 12 points with 55 seconds left in regulation on the way to the win.
The Lopers won the turnover battle 14-8 and outscored the Lions in points off turnovers 17-9. Southern’s bench was outscored 19-10, while UNK led in second-chance points (7-4) and fast-break points (11-6).
The Lions shot 38.3% from the field (23-60) and 30.8% from the perimeter (8-26). Meanwhile, Nebraska-Kearney 36.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range (7-19).
Owens led the Lions in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She added six rebounds in the loss. Destiny Cozart was 6-of-17 from the field and 5-of-14 from the perimeter to finish with 17 points. She added seven rebounds and tied Amber Buch for a team-high four assists. Buch finished with eight points and four rebounds, as well.
Haley Simental led all scorers with 22 points for the Lopers. She had six rebounds and four assists. Kelsey Sanger scored 11 and had four assists, while Maegan Holt put up eight points and four rebounds. Klaire Kirsch had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Southern is back in action when the Lions host Central Oklahoma at 5:30 on Thursday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
