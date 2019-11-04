WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita State women outscored Missouri Southern 21-6 in the first quarter on the way to an 80-33 exhibition win on Monday at Charles Koch Arena.
The Shockers shot 46.7 percent from the field (28-60), while holding the Lions to 14.6 percent shooting (7-48).
Though Wichita State jumped out to an early lead after the first 10 minutes, Southern limited the Shockers to 1-for-20 shooting in the second quarter and outscored WSU 10-6 in the period.
Wichita State outscored Southern 53-20 in the second half.
Chasidee Owens led the Lions in scoring with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. She was 9-for-11 at the free-throw line. Layne Skiles, Destiny Cozart and Jordan Schoenberger each had four points. Schoenberger had six rebounds and a blocked shot, while Morgan Brightwell, Shaniah Bishop each had five rebounds.
Maya Brewer led the Shockers with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Carla Bremaud scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Raven Prince and Seraphine Bastin led all players with seven rebounds each. DJ McCarty had a game-high six assists.
Wichita State won the turnover battle, 28-21, outscoring Southern 23-13 on points off turnovers. The Shockers took advantage on points in the paint, 36-12, and fast-break points, 21-7.
Southern gets the regular season started with a matchup against Henderson State at noon on Friday, taking part in the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge in Searcy, Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.