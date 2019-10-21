PARKVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's golf team sits in third place after Monday’s first round of the Virginia McCoy Fall Invite hosted by Park University at the Deuce at The National Golf Club of Kansas City.
The Lions shot a 362 as a team in opening-round action, and are eight strokes behind first-place Truman (354). Park (360) is in second, followed by Southern, Graceland (305) and Metropolitan CC (394) to round out the top-five scoring.
Hannah Torres is tied for fourth in individual scoring after the first round, carding an 86 to lead the way for the Lions. McKayla Hussey is tied for eighth after an 89, while Seneca product Maggie Moore is tied for 14th after shooting a 90. Carl Junction product Kylie Carnes is tied for 21st with a 97, while Kirsten Matlock is tied for 24th after scoring a 98.
The Lions shoot a final 18 holes today to wrap up tournament action.
SOUTHERN MEN FINISH 1-1 IN MATCH PLAY
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men's golf team went 1-1 in match play on the first day of the Battle of the Belt at Hot Springs Country Club on Monday.
The Lions defeated Union 3-2 in their first match of the day before falling to St. Edward's 4-1 in the semifinal match.
In the first match, Southern’s Jonathan Sanchez, Jon Lenz and Taylor Haltom all earned victories, while Grant Sikes won his match in the second round.
Individually, Sanchez is tied for 10th with a 73-77—150, while Lenz is tied for 18th after carding a 75-79—154. Sikes is tied for 27th with 83-76—159 first day. Taylor Haltom shot an 83-84—167 to sit in 35th. Colby Cox did not card a score.
Southern squares off with Northwestern Oklahoma at 8:30 a.m. today.
