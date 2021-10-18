WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Opening play Monday in the Midwest Classic Women's Golf Tournament found Missouri Southern tied for seventh in a 10-team field.
Host Central Missouri took the lead in the 18-hole opener at the par-70 Mules National Golf Club Course.
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday. Teams, in order, following Central Missouri and its 18-stroke lead are Nebraska-Kearney, Central Missouri junior varsity, Upper Iowa, Northwest Missouri, Wayne State, Missouri Southern and Augustana (tie), Southwest Minnesota and Truman State.
Kylie Carnes and Grace Garner each carded a 76 to lead Missouri Southern. Both finished Monday's play tied for 14th individually.
Others scoring for the Lions were Aida Nunez, 81; Lily Allman, 82; and Maggie Moore, 85.
