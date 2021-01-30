TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Missouri Southern played with the lead for almost the entire 40 minutes.
But it took a strong finish by the Lions to secure a 68-61 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon at the NSU Event Center.
The Lions (6-8) owned the lead for 35 1/2 minutes, including 36-23 at halftime and by 15 points three times in the third quarter.
But the RiverHawks (4-10) sliced the deficit to 47-40 at the end of the third quarter, and Cenia Hayes hit two 3-pointers as NSU stormed back to take a 54-52 lead with 4:51 remaining.
Lions center Madi Stokes, who registered another monster double-double, tied the game with two free throws with 4:39 left.
After an NSU turnover, the Lions took the lead for good when Layne Skiles hit nothing but net on a long 3-pointer from the top of the key with four minutes to play.
“I’ve been struggling shooting the ball lately,” Skiles said. “But my teammates never lost confidence in me. They’ve told me to shoot the ball. They trust me to make that shot.”
“That was an ‘oh no, great shot Layne,’“ Ressel said. “It was deep, too. When I saw her catch it and she started to raise up, she was probably three feet behind the men’s line. When it went through the net, it gave us a big boost, and we just carried on from there.”
The Lions continued to build their lead as Stokes scored on the inside in transition, and on the next trip Stokes drove underneath the goal and flipped the ball over her head from the left side for a bucket and a 61-56 lead with 2:50 remaining.
The Lions continued to convert as Anna Hall made two free throws, Brooke Stauffer converted one, and Megan Jackson drove for a layup and made two free throws with seven seconds left – just as she did in the previous game at Rogers State.
“We had several people make huge plays down the stretch,” Ressel said. “Megan with a huge layup, making free throws. Anna picking up a huge charge, getting a defensive rebound, getting fouled and going to the line and making two. Those two kids came up huge in the last 4 1/2 minutes.”
At the opposite end of the floor, the Lions made five consecutive defensive stops as the RiverHawks missed eight shots and committed a turnover.
“I think we relaxed for a little bit,” Skiles said about the 15-point lead disappearing. “In the MIAA you can’t do that because any team is liable to come back. I knew that we could buckle down and play defense and get us back in the ball game.”
Ressel’s explanation was short and to the point.
“Really good defense, pound the ball inside. Bad defense, shoot jumpers,” he said. “It’s that simple. We started settling for jump shots, and defensively we weren’t keeping them out of the paint. Their big kid went on a little bit of a run, scoring around the basket.
“And I knew NSU was going to fight for 40 minutes. That’s Fala (Bullock’s) teams. They always do. Give them a lot of credit. They got back in it and took the lead. Give our kids a lot of credit. They bounced back. In that last 4 1/2 (minutes) they competed and played their butts off.”
Stokes – two days after her 31-point, 21-rebound performance, collected 20 points and 18 boards this time. Carley Turnbull contributed 16 points.
Zaria Collins led NSU with 13 points, followed by Hayes with 12 and Kiarra Brooks with 10.
The Lions have three home games this week, starting Tuesday night against Northwest Missouri.
