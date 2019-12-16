Southern women host Oklahoma Wesleyan tonight

Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team has been more competitive than its 2-7 season record indicates.
In nine games, the Lions have scored 640 points while their opponents have 641 points.
The Lions have lost their last three games and five of the past six, but except for a 68-49 loss to Pittsburg State, MSSU had a chance to win the other four setbacks.
In their most recent outing on Dec. 7, the Lions battled back to tie Washburn at 71-71 before losing 83-76. The other losses — all on the road — were by three points to Henderson State, two points to McKendree and five points in overtime to Illinois-Springfield.
“The first quarter, we struggled a little bit against Washburn,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “After that, we competed and got ourselves back in the ball game. Leading up to Washburn, I thought our practices were really good and since then. All last week during finals, our practices have been really good, good energy, good effort. I don’t see anything like ‘we’re ready to go home for Christmas’ in their mindset.”
With finals now over, the Lions have a nonconference game at 5:30 tonight against visiting Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“We wanted to get another game,” Ressel said. “It’s an NAIA school that is a quality school that is pretty competitive in its league. And the other thing is Camila Lacerda (former MSSU player) is a grad assistant at Oklahoma Wesleyan. So we kind of went through her to get this game scheduled.”
Forward Chasidee Owens and guard Destiny Cozart each have 16.0 scoring averages to lead the Lions. Owens also averages 7.0 rebounds, and Cozart leads the team in 3-point goals (27) and steals (11).
Center Zoe Campbell adds 13.9 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds plus 34 blocked shots and 10 steals.
On the injury report, Krista Clark continues to get better every day, according to Ressel. And sophomore guard Kai Jones continues to be sidelined by knee problems and won’t be ready to play until January.
