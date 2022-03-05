KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Western women’s basketball team shot the lights out of the gym in the second quarter and rode that to an early 48-37 with 7:24 to play in the second half.
And just when it appeared they were fading, the Lion awoke in Missouri Southern.
Top-seeded Southern, the unequivocal story of the MIAA this season, rallied from the 11-point deficit and pulled away from fifth-seeded Western 65-58 in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the MIAA semifinals inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
The Lions (24-5), now on a school record 17-game win streak, are headed to the MIAA championship game for the first time since 1996. MSSU will meet second-seeded Fort Hays State, a 56-46 winner over third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Lions head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “To come out in the second half and hold them to 25% on the defensive end, it was huge for our kids to step up after a little adversity in that second quarter and compete for 40 minutes, make plays and continue to get stops. It was just a joy to watch them and make sure we took that next step. This was a big time win for our program.”
Right after Camille Evans’ lay-in to give Western an 11-point lead, Southern whittled the deficit down to two behind an 11-2 run. Senior Brooke Stauffer opened the rally with a 3-pointer and a freebie to slice the hole to 48-41 with 5:10 to play in the third quarter.
Layne Skiles then finished a lay-in to cut the score to five for the Lions, while Lacy Stokes capped the run with Southern’s next five points. One of the key plays during that stretch was a scoop shot bank in from Stokes, tying the game at 48-48 with 37 seconds left.
Western went into the fourth quarter with a 50-48 lead as Alyssa Bonilla buried a jumper with eight ticks on the clock.
But the Lions’ hit their stride in the final frame.
A jumper from Amaya Johns and a corner trey from Stokes propelled Southern to a 53-50 advantage, forcing the Griffons to call timeout with 7:16 to go.
Western trimmed the deficit to two after a quick score from Mychaell Gray out of the timeout. However, the Lions answered with a 6-2 burst as Stokes showed why she was named MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year this season.
A 5-foot-4 guard, Stokes drained a triple from the left wing as Southern surged to a 59-54 lead with 4:09 remaining.
The Griffons’ Corbyn Cunningham hit a pair of free throws to shrink the score to three with 38 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Skiles received the inbounds pass and made both free throws to pull the Lions in front 61-56.
Stokes iced the game with two more freebies on the next possession to give Southern a seven-point lead with 32 ticks left in the game.
“It’s just a credit to our kids,” Ressel said. “They continued to fight. They never quit. It was tremendous to watch them compete against a very good Missouri Western team. They are very talented. I’m sure they will have another game next week in the regional tournament.”
Defense was once again the name of the game for the Lions. Southern forced 26 turnovers and cashed in with 23 points off those miscues.
“We focus on stops at a time,” Stokes said. “When we get those stops, we really need to respond on the offensive end.”
“And I think our defense is one of the best things about our team,” Skiles added. "Our halfcourt defense, in my opinion, is phenomenal. Our offense tends to flow from the energy we get from our defense.”
Thirty-two points from Stokes marked the second-most scored by a Lion in an MIAA Tournament game. The Mount Vernon product also compiled seven rebounds, four assists and collected three steals.
“I think we actually guarded Lacy really, really well,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “That kid is that good, and I think she rises to the level. You can watch her play a team not as good and she still gets 16, but you challenge her and then you are going to get a different Lacy Stokes. What a year she’s had. She’s really elevated that program.”
Two unsung heroes for Southern this postseason so far are Skiles and Stauffer. Skiles hit three 3s en route to scoring 13 points, while picking up four steals and three assists.
“We talk a lot about team defense, but Layne individually is a great defender,” Stokes said. “We work a lot together, especially since she inbounds the ball to me. We’re usually working together a lot. I love having her by my side.”
Stauffer chipped in six points, three rebounds and three steals for the Lions.
Western (21-9) was paced by Connie Clarke with 11 points. Bonilla tallied 10 points as well.
