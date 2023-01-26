There might as well have been a lid on the basket for Newman University during the second quarter of Thursday night's contest at Missouri Southern State University.
The Lions held the Jets to just three points and one made basket in the second quarter to go into halftime with a sizable 40-19 lead on their way to a 76-46 win.
"I think taking pride in our defense is something we've focused on since the beginning (of the season)," MSSU guard Lacy Stokes said. "For awhile there I think we lost that. To be able to do it again and prove to people that we're still that defensive team ... I think it's good for us moving forward."
Stokes is talking about a little skid that Southern (18-4, 10-4 MIAA) went on. The Lions had lost three in a row and four of their last five. They've broken out of that and are winners of their last six games.
Defense has been a big part of this win streak as MSSU has held five of those six opponents to 53 points or less. Three of those teams didn't even surpass 46 points. The Lions are allowing 51.5 points per game over the last six and are scoring 73.7 ppg.
MSSU seemed to really control the pace of the game most of the night. Once the team separated from Newman in the first period it controlled the tempo the rest of the way. Whether the Lions looked to slow down or put the pedal to the medal, they seemingly did whatever they wanted.
"When you have a point guard like Lacy (Stokes), she controls the tempo for us," Missouri Southern head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "She's the one that understands the game really well, when we need to push, when we need to slow down a little bit and she's doing a great job of controlling the tempo.
"And that's what she has to continue to do. ... You think as a kid just halfway through her sophomore year, how she can control the game and control the tempo so well. It's so nice to have a kid that's that good at doing those different things."
Southern hit eight 3-pointers tonight and four of them came from Kaitlin Hunnicut. Hunnicut led all scorers with 19 points.
The Lions were an efficient 18 for 20 from the free throw line to help cushion their lead as they outshot the Jets' 12 for 19.
"Shooting 90% from the free throw line is huge," Hunnicut said. "There are games we struggle. So just having that confidence shooting 90% in a game like this, when we get into bigger games we have confidence everybody can knock them down, especially when the game is on the line."
Stokes chipped in 14 points, six assists and four steals. She led the team in assists and steals. Madi Stokes nearly had a double-double as the center pulled down 11 rebounds and tallied 8 points. All of her points came in the first half and she opened the second quarter with the Lions' first two baskets.
Newman (6-12, 3-10 MIAA) was led by Amiyah Josey with 10 points.
Up next, the Lions will host Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bronchos will enter play at 7-11 overall and 4-10 in conference play.
