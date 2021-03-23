For a catcher, Noah Southern has some wheels.
He put those legs on full display, launching a first-pitch fastball to straightaway center field. By the time Monett center fielder Estin McBroom got to the ball and hit his cutoff man, Southern was off to the races.
Even though he had a little doubt about sending him home, Carl Junction baseball coach Jake Stevenson waved his arms in a circling motion and gave his senior the green light. The throw from shallow center field was off line, and Southern slid into head first to complete the round-tripper.
His second home run of the season was a two-run inside-the-park home run.
“I got a fastball in the zone, and my dad has always taught me with the first fastball in the zone — go ahead and hit it,” Southern said. “I went for it and got it. I definitely anticipated getting a triple. Once I saw it kind of go, I rounded second, and I knew I had a good shot, for sure.”
“Noah is a fast runner, and he just seemed to have the momentum coming around third,” Stevenson said.
After a six-run fourth inning, the Bulldogs (3-0) cruised to a 10-5 victory over Monett on a chilly, overcast Tuesday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
“Monett’s a very good opponent,” Stevenson said. “Coach (Michael) Calhoun does an outstanding job with those guys. Any time you get out of a game with a win over Monett, you feel pretty good about it. I thought Monett did a nice job today. They brought a good lefty (Marcus Young) out there. We stayed the course and got to the bullpen. The guys did a nice job offensively.”
No. 8 hitter Jordan Woodruff ignited Carl Junction’s offense in the fourth, smacking an RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 3-1. Drew Beyer and Southern each followed with two-run knocks to blow the game open at 7-1.
Alex Baker, a multisport athlete for the Bulldogs, capped the inning with a line-drive RBI single up the middle to make the score 8-1. After the Cubs’ Jason Garner trimmed the hole to 8-2 in the fifth, Baker added a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to give Carl Junction a 10-2 lead.
Monett scratched across three runs in the top of the seventh, but Carson Johnson induced a groundout to second baseman Kyler Perry, who flipped the ball to shortstop Beyer to slam the door.
An interesting note about the Bulldogs’ offense on Tuesday: Every run-scoring hit came with two outs.
“We have got some guys that can hit,” Stevenson said. “The biggest thing is we never want to get too antsy. I thought they stayed the course, stayed patient. It’s great to do it with two outs. We are glad that we are able to do that, but we need to be better with one out.”
Southern collected three of Carl Junction’s nine hits. He finished 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs while Baker had two hits and three RBIs. Beyer added a hit and two RBIs, and Woodruff finished 1 for 3 with an RBI single.
“Noah is a good player for us,” Stevenson said. “I think he’s a kid waiting to have a breakout year. He’s off to a good start. He is a kid that is going to work hard on his craft. Even when he gets into a streak when he’s not hitting his best, he’s a guy that will figure it out. He does a nice job. He’s a good hitter, a really good player.”
Dylan Eck was solid in his start for the Bulldogs, throwing six innings of two-run ball. He struck out four batters and had success on the ground, yielding eight ground ball outs.
“He commanded his fastball really well,” Southern said. “His curveball lacked at times, but he was able to get ahead with the fastball. He got hitters out with that.”
McBroom, a State Fair Community College signee, paced Monett (2-1) with two of its six hits. Young gave up two runs on three hits over as many innings, while Doss Nation gave up six runs (one earned) over two innings in relief.
“The kids were playing hard,” Calhoun said. “It’s one of those things where we are really inexperienced. We only have two guys coming back. Carl had a lot of guys coming back from their sophomore years. They played a really good game. Defensively, we just have to shore it up. It’s game three of the year. We want to play good teams. Carl’s a good team. We have a tough schedule coming up. That’s what gets you ready to go for district time because ultimately that’s all that matters.”
Carl Junction hosts Hollister at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Monett hosts Marshfield at 4:30 Friday.
