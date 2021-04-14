WICHITA, Kan. — Claire Luallen is off to a solid start in the heptathlon.
The Missouri Southern women's track and field athlete leads the heptathlon after Day 1 of the KT Woodman Classic, hosted by Wichita State at Cessna Stadium.
Luallen has won two of the four events so far and placed second in the other two. She started the day on a strong note, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.25 seconds and then posted a second-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches.
She had a second-place finish in the shot put, hitting 34-4.25, and then won the 200 in 25.26.
The heptathlon finishes on Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800. Events start at 11:45 a.m.
