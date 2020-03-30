Southern's Schiding reflects on national coaching honor, cancellation of national championships

Missouri Southern Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Bryan Schiding made history on Friday when it was announced he was named the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Men’s Coach of the Year.
Not only is it Schiding’s first such national award, it was also the first time a Southern coach had earned the honor in the history of the program.
“It was really exciting,” Schiding said. “It is a great honor. The process of getting here over the past number of years, coming in to work with great coaches like Tom Rutledge and Patty Vavra and trying to learn as much as I can from them, it’s pretty neat. To be the first Southern coach to earn this honor is very special.”
Schiding, while honored by being named coach of the year, was quick to give credit to his coaching staff, which also earned MIAA Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year, for his men’s and women’s teams’ success this season. Schiding’s staff is made up of assistant coach Brian Allen, who coaches throwing events, assistant coach Jamie Burnham, who coaches distance, and assistant coach Jason Francis, who coaches sprints, hurdles and combined events.
“You cannot put a value on how important my coaching staff is to our success,” Schiding said. “The previous school I was at, Missouri S&T, the coach there made a comment that has always stuck with me, ‘If you surround yourself with good, successful people, great things will happen.’
“I have a group of coaches who I can trust to do things right. I don’t have to second-guess them 99 percent of the time, and that is a huge burden off of my back. We have great coaches here and this award 100 percent goes to the entire staff.”
As special as it was to Schiding to be named coach of the year, there was still a void left for nearly every coach on staff and student-athlete on both the men’s and women’s indoor teams. Why? On March 12, a day before the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships were scheduled to take place in Birmingham, Alabama — with the Lions well represented for the men’s and women’s meets — the COVID-19 outbreak caused the sports world to come to a crashing halt, including the cancellation of the remaining NCAA winter sporting events and upcoming spring sports.
“That will always be the biggest ‘what if?’ What could we have done at the national championships?” Schiding said. “That being said, the kids, both the men and the women, had great indoor seasons.”
The Lions had been on location for three days preparing when the news broke of the cancellations. The Southern men, ranked seventh in the nation, had nine individuals competing in six events, while the Lion women, ranked third, had 12 individuals competing in seven events.
“We got there late on Monday and practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before we got the news Thursday afternoon (of the cancellations) and jumped on the bus and headed back (on Friday),” Schiding said. “It was a very quiet bus trip back to Joplin. It was probably the most difficult thing I have ever had to go through with a team.
“The crazy thing is, with how social media is now, a lot of our kids found out before I did. I was waiting for an email from the NCAA, but before we got that email, they were tweeting things out. The first message I got was from (senior pole vaulter) Emily Presley asking me if it was true. I knew what she was talking about, but I had not even seen it yet.
“We called everyone together Thursday afternoon and sat them down and walked them through it. Some of them took it hard and a lot of them were in shock. We all were in shock. It’s sad because these kids work so hard, day in and day out, in all sports, not just track and field. It’s just unfortunate.”
Though the Lions didn’t get to finish out their indoor season to completion, Southern track and field can hang its hat on knowing the men’s final meet of the season resulted in an MIAA Conference Championship, while the women finished runner-up in the conference meet.
“Overall, it was a really good year,” Schiding said. “I am super proud of the coaches and both teams, with how they handled everything and how they worked together to get through it. I am just lucky to be a part of it.”
