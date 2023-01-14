It was a matchup between No. 3 and No. 4 in the MIAA conference on Saturday at MSSU when the Missouri Southern men met Emporia State and it proved to be a contest between two top teams in the conference as the Hornets outlasted the Lions 83-79 in overtime.
After leading by as many as 15, MSSU (11-5, 7-3 MIAA) saw its lead disappear with about eight minutes left in the game. Atavian Butler scored his only two points of the game for the Hornets to tie it at 58 apiece on a putback layup.
"Down the stretch we just seemed to not be able to get stops," junior guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. said. "We just didn't have enough plays to respond, which is a growing lesson."
About 30 seconds later ESU grabbed its first lead on a Kaden Evans 3-pointer to make it 61-58.
Over the next three and a half minutes the Lions held the Hornets scoreless to complete a 6-0 run and take a 64-61 lead with less than four minutes to go. Christian Bundy had four of those six points and two of them came on a dunk.
But Emporia (14-3, 8-3 MIAA) would not go away. Down 71-68, following a tough layup from Winston Dessesow, ESU's Owen Long drilled a stepback 3-pointer to force overtime.
"We just lost focus," MSSU head coach Sam McMahon said. "When we would get a miss they were getting offensive rebounds. Credit to them, (Emporia State) they're well-coached and a very good team. To beat a good team you have to take care of the boards and you can't turn (the ball) over. We started turning it over late."
Sigmon Jr. began overtime by cashing in on a mid-range jumper to put his team ahead 73-71. But then the Hornets tallied seven consecutive points for a 78-73 lead. Every time the Lions tried to answer after that, Long would add two free throws to keep separation and ultimately clinch the win.
"With every failure, that just gives you an opportunity to grow," Bundy said. "Adversity's not the end of the line. ... We'll focus more on defense. We have to be more locked in mentally toward the end of the stretch of the games and just figure out how to win these types of games."
Sigmon Jr. added that with this being the team's first back-and-forth game down the stretch he believes they'll learn how to close out these situations better. He hopes they can do that by controlling the game better and doing what they want to do.
"L's stand for lessons not losses so we're going to bounce back from this for sure," he said.
Bundy and Sigmon Jr. both believe part of those lessons learned will help as they prepare for other top teams in the MIAA.
"With the teams at the top of the league we have to make every possession count," Bundy said. "It all matters when it goes down to the wire just like today."
Coach McMahon added that the conference is "the best D2 conference in the country.
Long finished with 25 points to lead all scorers. Alijah Comithier added 23 points and eight rebounds. Others in double figures were Peyton Rogers-Schmidt with 12 points and Evans with 11. Rogers-Schmidt pulled down nine rebounds to lead the team.
"He's a big-time player," McMahon said about Long. "He's hard to guard. He can get you rocking. He can get you dancing. He had 25 points but on 19 shots so Vinson (Sigmon Jr.) didn't do a bad job on him."
Southern also had four players with double-digit scoring. Sigmon Jr. led the way with 21 points — 15 in the first half. Dessesow added 14, Taggart chipped in 13 and Sam Thompson rounded it out with 10. Thompson also had eight rebounds. Bundy led the team in rebounding with 10 and added nine points.
Long drew a lot of attention from MSSU in the second half and in overtime. He was fouled five times and shot eight free throws. Six of the attempts came in the bonus period.
The Lions fouled 21 times overall and saw Dessesow and Taggart foul out. Bundy fouled four times himself.
The turnover battle also provided a difference in the stat book. MSSU's 17 turnovers led to 24 ESU points while the Hornets' seven turnovers were only converted into nine points by the Lions. ESU won the second chance points 20-8.
MSSU led 13-4 and then 22-7 as they used the early momentum to grab a 38-29 lead at intermission.
McMahon noted that a lack of ball movement could have changed things offensively. But neither the players nor McMahon were concerned with the offense. They see the end result falling back on defense.
Emporia had a couple plays that acted as a momentum boost in the second half. Both came from Rogers-Schmidt. The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward crashed the glass as a shot attempt went up. He timed it perfectly and slammed it back home over MSSU defenders to bring his team within seven at 41-34.
Rogers-Schmidt did it again with less than three minutes to go as he caught the ball above the rim and flushed it home to bring his team within one this time at 66-65.
This loss ends the Lions' run of seven consecutive wins. The streak began on Dec. 8 when they defeated No. 6 Central Oklahoma on the road. Now, they look to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday when they travel to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to meet the RiverHawks of Northeastern State University.
"When you have setbacks, when you have failures, those failures can take you places you can't go without them," McMahon said. "We have to learn from it, grow from it and continue to improve and use it as fuel."
