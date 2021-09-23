Missouri Southern announced on Thursday that the scheduled MIAA volleyball matches this weekend at Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Southern volleyball program.
The university announced that rescheduling of the matches will be made at a later date.
The Lions plays host to Central Oklahoma on Tuesday before William Jewell and Central Missouri come to town on Friday and Saturday next week, respectively.
