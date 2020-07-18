The Southwest Missouri All-Stars have done it again.
But this year, it's a different age group.
The All-Stars posted two victories on Saturday at Joe Becker Stadium, defeating the Rawlings Tigers 8-0 and Inside Edge 11-6 in the Premier Baseball 16-Under Championship.
The All-Stars went 3-0 in Championship Pool A and are the top seed in today's semifinal round at Joplin High School. The Stars meet fourth-seeded Perfect Timing Grey at 11 a.m. after the 417 Cardinals and Perfect Timing Red play in the first semifinal at 9. The two winners clash in the championship game at 1 p.m.
Perfect Timing Red, 417 Cardinals and Perfect Timing Grey all went 2-1 in their pool while the three other teams in the Stars' pool all went 1-2. Perfect Timing Red won the pool with a run differential of 11, followed by 417 Cardinals with 4 and Perfect Timing Grey with 2.
One year ago, a collection of Southwest Missouri All-Stars gelled during their week as a team and won the Premier Junior Championship. This year's All-Stars have followed the same format so far.
"It's just like the group last year except these guys are younger," said coach Kevin Burgi, who is also the McDonald County High School coach. "We practiced on Tuesday, played on Wednesday. We practiced on Tuesday more to get to know everybody. We took batting practice, a few ground balls, went over some bunt defenses and let them play."
Kyler Perry of Carl Junction pitched the shutout against the Rawlings Tigers, allowing three hits in five innings while striking out one batter and walking two.
Cole Martin of McDonald County led the offense with two singles and a double in three official at-bats, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Cross Dowd of McDonald County and Justin McReynolds of Joplin each went 2 for 3 with a run scored and one RBI, and Ethan Gilford of Joplin had a hit and two runs batted in. McReynolds and Gilford also had doubles for the Stars.
Tanner Nesvold of Seneca and Hunter Cantrell of Carl Junction combined for an eight-hitter in the victory over Inside Edge. Nesvole yielded six hits and fanned two in 4 2/3 innings, and Cantrell allowed two hits and fanned one in the final 2 1/3 innings.
The All-Stars rapped 11 hits, led by McReynolds' 3-for-3 performance with three runs scored and one RBI. Perry and Byler Reither from Joplin both had two hits and one RBI. Reither scored two runs, one more than Perry.
"We hit the ball well all day," Burgi said. "We struck out twice in 12 innings of baseball today."
17/18
Webb City's quest for a 17/18 championship berth ended Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the Nebraska Prospects at Webb City's Barnes Field.
The Prospects limited Webb City to one hit — a two-out single by Brantly Carter in the sixth inning with the Redbirds scored an unearned run.
Nebraska scored a run in the first inning and three in the second inning off Redbirds starter Matt Woodmansee. Relievers Cale McCallister and Eli Goddard both struck out four batters in 2 2/3 and 2 1/3 innings, respectively.
Today's semfinal round begins at 9 a.m. at Joe Becker Stadium. The championship game is set for 1 p.m.
15-UNDER
The Webb City Redbirds finished their tournament with losses against Inside Edge 12-11 and the Chiefs 7-4.
The division's semifinal and championship rounds will be played today at Wendell Redden Stadium, starting at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.