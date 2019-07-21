The Southwest Missouri All-Stars had no idea what to expect when they formed a team just days before the Premier Baseball Junior National Championship tournament was slated to begin in the Four-State Area.
The Cinderella story reached its peak when the makeshift all-star team that had never played on the same field together became the first local team ever to capture the Gold Bracket championship game after a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Slammers on Sunday at Joe Becker Stadium.
“It has been an awesome week,” Southwest Missouri coach Kyle Wolf said. “We just let them play. We wanted our players to make big plays in big moments, and that’s what they did. Those guys stepped up at every opportunity to get this win.
“One thing that stands out to me about this run we had, I can remember a big moment that every kid on this roster had that contributed to us winning this thing. That’s pretty awesome.”
The Southwest Missouri All-Stars finished the five-day tournament with an 8-1 record. While that in itself is impressive, going on a run against club teams from the region that have been playing together all summer long makes the accomplishment that much more memorable.
“Man, this was really fun,” Southwest Missouri’s Cade Carlson said. “We had no idea what to expect coming into this and had a blast being a part of this tournament.”
“It really wasn’t hard at all (to come together as a team and play good baseball),” Southwest Missouri’s Devrin Weathers said. “We clicked from the first game we played together and just took off.”
Playing as the away team, Southwest Missouri jumped out in front with three runs in the top of the first inning to set the tone for the game.
“Whenever you are playing your ninth game in five days, I think it really comes down to what team gets the momentum,” Wolf said. “Us getting off to that fast start was huge. That might have been the difference in the game, with those guys playing from behind early while we could play relaxed with a lead.”
Weathers led off the game with a double to right-center before Carlson followed with an RBI single to left-center for a 1-0 lead. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Cole Martin hit a high chopper behind the pitcher’s mound for an infield single that plated Carlson. The throw to first went into the opposing dugout, allowing a second run to score on the play to give Southwest Missouri a 3-0 lead.
Colorado fell into a 5-0 hole after Southwest Missouri added two more runs in the second frame thanks to a two-run single to right by Carlson. Monty Mailes and Weathers each singled ahead of Carlson before coming into score.
“Cade was unbelievable all week,” Wolf said. “He has come up big for us all tournament long when we needed a hit with runners on base.”
Southwest Missouri’s Holden Ledford ran into trouble for the first and only time on the mound in the last of the third. Five of Colorado’s first six batters reached in the inning on four singles and a hit-by-pitch to score three runs, trimming Southwest Missouri’s lead to 5-3 with one out.
With runners on second and third, Ledford induced a ground ball to Carson Johnson at third, who fired home to get the fielder’s choice out at the plate. In the next at-bat with runners at first and third and two away, Colorado put the runner at first in motion, intentionally getting caught in a rundown in order to allow the runner on third enough time to score. As the runner broke for the plate, Weston Durman, who was chasing the play back to first, threw home to catcher Luke Benfield in time for the final out of the inning, preserving the two-run lead.
“Those plays were huge,” Wolf said. “I am going to give my fellow coaches in Southwest Missouri a lot of credit for having those kids prepared for those situations. They are very well coached and knew what play needed to be made. ... It was a huge momentum shift for us to hold the lead.”
Southwest Missouri added an insurance run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single to center by Johnson to score Weathers, while Martin singled home Cale McCallister in the seventh to make the score 7-3.
Holden Ledford earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. Tyler Ledford came on in relief and allowed one run on one hit, two walks and four strikeouts in three innings.
“It was a great job by those guys because when you get to this point in the tournament, if your guys aren’t arm-tired, they are physically tired,” Wolf said. “For them to step up and have the mental toughness to have that success was great to see.”
Zach Delima took the loss for Colorado after allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning. Grant Woodward gave up three runs on eight hits, one walk and three strikeouts 4 2/3 innings, while Alek Elges surrendered one run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in two innings.
Weathers went 3-4 with a double and three runs scored, while Carlson had two hits, scored a run and finished with a team-high three RBI in the win. Johnson had two hits and an RBI, while Martin also had two hits with two RBI.
Quincy Jaksch led Colorado with two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Josh Beattle went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Christian Carew singled and drove in a run.
