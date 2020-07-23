As coach Kyle Wolf put it after the game, the Southwest Missouri All-Stars were so locked in at the plate that they could have been swinging broomsticks with success.
Instead they were swinging wood bats. And after scattering 12 hits across five innings, the All-Stars closed out their first day of the AABC 18-Under Connie Mack Classic with a 14-0 run-rule win over Thunder Academy (Denver, Colo.) on Wednesday at Joe Becker Stadium.
Southwest improved to 1-0 in Pool F and will pick up pool play at 11:30 this morning against the Oklahoma Drillers at Joe Becker Stadium.
“Today was pretty fun,” Wolf said. “I think we were really disciplined at the plate and took advantage of the runners we were able to put on base. This particular group can run when we get on base. So we came up with several timely hits, had guys moving and managed to put a couple big innings together.”
The first big inning was the top of the second when Southwest plated eight runs on four hits and four walks.
Cole Gayman led the frame off with a line-drive double to left-center and later scored on a grounder by Drew Beyer to give the All-Stars a 1-0 lead.
Cole Martin kept Southwest’s momentum going with a three-run double to right field to make it 5-0. Then after a RBI at-bat by Alex Baker, Martin scored on a passed ball, an RBI single by Luke Benfield and a balk that plated Cole Gayman, the All-Stars suddenly had an eight-run cushion through just 11/2 innings of play.
“To swing the wood bats the way they did today, I think it says that they’re a very talented group of baseball players,” Wolf said. “The thing I was most impressed with was how the wood bats didn’t change their approach. They stayed up the middle with things, got a lot of barrel on the ball and didn’t try to do too much with it.”
Southwest continued to pile on the runs in the third as it plated five on three hits and a pair of walks. Benfield and Matt Woodmansee highlighted the frame with RBI singles.
The All-Stars capped their scoring in the fifth when Woodmansee plated Eli Goddard on a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
Martin and Benfield led Southwest at the plate with 3-for-3 showings. Martin recorded one triple and two singles while Benfield had a double and a pair of singles.
Starting pitcher Carlos Maturino and relievers Levi Helm and Riley Boyd allowed just six combined hits and no runs. Maturino struck out two and surrendered no free passes in 22/3 innings to earn the victory.
“Carlos was Carlos,” Wolf said. “I told him to just go out, be you and do what you do. And that’s what he did. He threw strikes, feathered his breaking ball in there when he needed to and made some big pitches in situations where they had runners in scoring position. Then Levi Helm and Riley Boyd came in and did the same thing. They filled up the zone, challenged them and kept making big pitches. So it was a total team effort.”
The All-Stars finished the game with just one error.
“Like we did today, the key for tomorrow and moving forward is to go out, relax and have fun,” Wolf said. “This is a blast when you can get a group of good players together that can enjoy playing the game. The biggest thing is just dominating the routine plays. I don’t think we had an error in the first four innings. We had opportunities to get outs and capitalized. So the recipe shouldn’t really change.”
BIG STICK CHALLENGE
The 16-Under Big Stick Challenge opens its four-day run today, and the addition of the Southwest Missouri All-Stars makes it a 13-team field.
The All-Stars have two games today at Joplin High School, playing the Midwest Mustangs from Pittsburg, Kansas, at 4:45 p.m. and Legacy Sports Academy at 7.
