A four-run fourth inning propelled the Southwest Missouri All-Stars to a 5-3 victory over the Central Missouri Phenom on Saturday night in a consolation game of the 18-under AABC Connie Mack Classic.
The All-Stars trailed 1-0 after three innings, but Treghan Parker, who was a home run shy of the cycle in Friday’s game, ignited the key fourth inning.
“Consolation games are hard games to find energy and get things going,” All-Stars coach Kyle Wolf said. “Treghan Parker laid down a base-hit bunt, and they overthrew first base and he ended up on third. After that we were able to string hits together and get the lead that put us in front for good.”
Both teams exhibited good pitching.
“I thought the two guys we faced were pretty good,” Wolf said. “They said the starter is going to Lindenwood.
“Our pitching was really good. Noah Mitchell started the game and threw three good innings. Cole Gayman came in for an inning, Drew Beyer threw two innings and Eli Goddard shut the door.”
The All-Stars went 2-2 during the tournament.
“It’s just a blast to be around talented baseball players who like to play the game,” Wolf said. “This is a good ending with the win tonight. Everyone got on the field and contributed something, and we won the game on top of it.
“I told the kids after the game a consolation game is a test of character and competitiveness. People say it doesn’t count for anything, except to a competitor it does. When the chips were down, they found a way to get some runs and win the game.”
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Saturday’s action in the 16-team championship bracket produced several upsets during the first two rounds.
Second-seeded Oklahoma Fuel was the only team among the top-4 seeds to safely reach today’s semifinal round at Joe Becker Stadium.
Oklahoma Fuel meets the seventh-seed Oklahoma Drillers at 9 a.m., followed by No. 8 D-BAT Bonesio vs. No. 12 D-BAT Gavin at 11:30. D-BAT Bonesio knocked off top-seeded Ropes Florence 10-7 in a quarterfinal game.
The semifinal winners square off in the championship game at 2 p.m.
