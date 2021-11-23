Southwest Missouri baseball icon Bill Virdon, who attended West Plains High School and Drury University, died Tuesday.
He was 90 years old.
Virdon, a Missouri native, began his Major League Baseball career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won the 1956 NL Rookie of the Year Award by hitting .281 with 17 home runs in 144 games.
However, Virdon is most known for his time with the Pittsburg Pirates. His 1,376 games played as an outfielder ranks as the sixth-most in franchise history.
“Bill Virdon was a man who took such great pride in being a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates family,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. “Every fan who followed our 1960 team will always remember the instrumental role that he played to bring a third World Series championship to the city of Pittsburgh.”
After a 12-year playing career that saw him collect 1,596 hits, 91 homers and took home a Gold Glove Award in 1962, Virdon started his tenure as a coach with the Pirates. Virdon took over as the skipper of the Pirates in 1972 after Danny Murtaugh stepped down due to health reasons.
The Pirates won 96 games and advanced to the NL Championship Series that year, but Virdon was dismissed in 1973 after the team went 67-69.
Virdon went on to manage for 11 more seasons, including two years with the New York Yankees, nine seasons with the Houston Astros and two years with the Montreal Expos.
Virdon was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1983.
Drury released the following statement on Tuesday:
“The @DruryUniversity is saddened to learn of the passing of former @DruryMBB player, and DU Sports Hall of Fame member Bill Virdon. A fixture at DU games for years, he will be dearly missed.”
