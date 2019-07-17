Southwest Missouri All-Stars coach Kyle Wolf called it an ideal start.
And he wasn’t wrong.
In Day 1 of the Premier Baseball Junior Championship on Wednesday, Southwest went 2-0 in a pair of pool play games held at Joplin High School as it claimed a 20-5, five-inning run-rule over Building Champions Luangamath and then a 2-1 win over the Oklahoma Fuel.
“I think anytime you can come out here and start 2-0 in pool play, that’s what everyone is trying to do,” Wolf said. “We were able to get that done by being very good offensively in the first game and then being opportunistic in the second game. That showed signs of a group of kids who like to compete and play the game.”
With one more pool game
remaining, Southwest has already punched its ticket to the tournament’s championship bracket that will open play on Friday. Before then, the All-Stars will place their bid for a higher seed tonight when they take on Texas Stix North (2-0) at 5 at Wendell Redden Stadium.
“We’re amped up,” Southwest infielder and pitcher Wyatt Hudson said. “To come out and play with some of the top players in our area, it’s just nice to go out there and know that you can expect them to do their jobs and they can expect you to do yours. The week is just getting started, too. So this should be fun.”
Hudson, a Webb City product, played a pivotal role on the mound as Southwest capped its day with a narrow victory over the Oklahoma Fuel (0-2).
The senior-to-be tossed a complete game and limited the Fuel to one earned run and four hits while striking out seven batters.
Hudson’s highlight of the day came in the top of the fifth after the Fuel took a 1-0 lead with back-to-back base hits that opened the inning. The Fuel threatened to widen their advantage to two runs with a runner standing on third with no outs. But Hudson retired three consecutive batters — one by pop out and two by strikeout — to minimize the damage.
“Wyatt was awesome, man,” Wolf said. “He just kept filling it up, kept giving us chances. I think he ended up at just 80 pitches in seven innings. So that was just an outstanding effort on his part, and he also had a good defense behind him that he wasn’t afraid to use.”
Through five innings, the Southwest offense was held in check by Fuel starting pitcher and Wichita State commit Jace Kaminska. But the All-Stars finally found their rhythm against the righty in the bottom of the sixth as they played a pair of runs on three hits for its 2-1 lead.
Titus Atkins tied the game with an RBI single to center field. And two at-bats later, Cade Carlson gave Southwest its first lead with a bunt single down the right side that plated Drew Beyer from third.
“There’s no doubt that we were going up against a really good arm,” Wolf said. “But credit to our guys for continuing to compete and find a way. It just felt like something positive was going to happen at some point. And it did.”
Carlson led Joplin at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI. Beyer, Atkins and Weston Durman finished with one hit apiece.
SOUTHWEST 20, BC LUANGAMATH 5
Relentless offense carried Southwest to its first victory on Wednesday as it registered 16 hits and plated multiple runs in each of the first four innings.
Southwest opened with a four-run first and went on to score two runs in the second, six in the third and then eight in the fourth.
Cale McCalister led the All-Stars, going 3-for-5 with one triple, one double and a team-high five RBI. Luke Benfield finished a perfect 3-for-3 and logged two triples and four RBI, while Devrin Weathers, Beyer and Monty Mailes tallied two hits and two RBI apiece.
Southwest tallied eight extra-base hits with five doubles and three triples.
Starting pitcher Carlos Maturino picked up the win in a complete-game effort, surrendering just one earned run and eight hits while striking out four.
