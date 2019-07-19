The Southwest Missouri All-Stars saw their unblemished week in the Premier Junior Championship continue on Friday.
And they had their bats to thank for it.
Despite facing early deficits in both of its championship pool games at Missouri Southern’s Warren Turner Field, Southwest used a pair of mid-game scoring surges to claim 11-6 and 10-8 wins over the Arlington A’s and Texas Stix Mistler, respectively.
With the two triumphs, the All-Stars improved to 5-0 on the week and 2-0 in championship pool play. Southwest can secure a spot in the tournament’s gold bracket with a win in its final pool game, which will take place this morning at 9:30 against the Rawlings Tigers at Joplin High School.
“We’ve positioned ourselves well and we’ve had fun at the same time,” Southwest coach Kyle Wolf said. “One thing that should be said is these are outstanding young men, which is a testament to their parents and their coaches. They want to compete and they want to play the right way. Today was a great example because we got behind early and had to overcome a bit of adversity in both games. These kids didn’t blink. They just rose to the occasion.”
Following today’s final pool rounds, bracket play will begin with silver quarterfinals starting at 5 and then gold quarterfinals starting at 7:30. All games in the silver and gold brackets will be played in Joplin at either Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium, Warren Turner Field or the JHS baseball field.
SOUTHWEST 11, ARLINGTON 6
After finding itself in a 6-0 hole to Arlington by the middle of the third inning, Southwest scored 11 unanswered runs to close out the game.
The rally was sparked in the bottom of the third by Drew Beyer, who hit a line drive to the gap in right-center for an inside-the-park grand slam that cut the A’s lead to 6-4.
“I think you could feel the momentum shift a bit (after Beyer’s grand slam),” Wolf said. “We kind of settled in defensively and continued to peck away at the deficit until we were on top. It was a combination of a lot of guys stepping up in big situations and getting the job done.”
The grand slam marked Beyer’s first of his career.
“I’ve barely even hit a home run, and I’m pretty sure that was the first inside-the-park home run I’ve had in my high school career,” Beyers said. “I actually struck out in my first at-bat and I was just wanting to make a good adjustment. He left a fastball up and I just turned on it and put it in the gap.”
Southwest took its first lead with three runs plated in the fifth, an inning that was highlighted by three hits — including a two-run double by Titus Atkins — and an RBI at-bat via a fielder’s choice by Devrin Weathers.
The scoring surge was capped by a four-run fifth as Southwest tacked on five more hits. Luke Benfield led off the inning with a triple to left field and was eventually plated on a sacrifice fly by Weston Durman.
Carson Johnson logged another triple for the All-Stars later in the frame before Monty Mailes, Weathers and Cade Carlson registered three consecutive singles — Mailes and Carlson driving in one run apiece on their hits.
“We’ve kind of proven throughout the week that, at some point and time, we’re going to get some momentum and have an opportunity to score some runs,” Wolf said.
Southwest relief pitcher Tyler Ledford was credited the win after shutting down Arlington in the final four frames. He surrendered just one hit and struck out four batters.
SOUTHWEST 10, STIX MISTLER 8
In its final game of the day, Southwest trailed Six Mistler 3-1 by the middle of the third. But again, the All-Stars got hot at the plate and managed to push across seven straight runs to take control of the ballgame.
The rally started in the bottom of the third as the All-Stars used two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Cale McCallister took advantage of the scoring opportunity and drove a fly ball over the head of the Stix center fielder for a three-run triple to put Southwest on top 4-3.
“Kind of like our first game, I think our guys were able to relax a bit once we took the lead,” Wolf said. “The hitting became contagious and we were able to add some insurance runs to our lead, which we ended up needing.”
The All-Stars followed up their three-run third with a four-run fourth to extend the advantage to 8-3. Southwest had five hits in the inning, with RBI at-bats coming from Holden Ledford, Johnson, Carlson and and McCallister.
Both teams exchanged a pair of runs in the sixth before Stix Mistler plated three runs in a two-out rally in the top of the seventh.
Six Mistler threatened to tie the game with a potential game-tying run positioned at second, but Southwest closer Weathers eventually forced a pop out to deny the comeback bid.
“Credit to those guys for how they continued to battle,” Wolf said. “It got pretty close there at the end, but I thought Devrin did a good job of composing himself to get that final out we needed.”
