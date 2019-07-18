Southwest Missouri All-Stars pitchers Cale McCallister and Tyler Ledford were nearly untouchable in their seven combined innings of work on Thursday.
“Those guys went out and shut them down the entire game,” Southwest coach Kyle Wolf said. “We needed that from them to give ourselves a chance.”
The pitching duo surrendered just one hit on the day as Southwest capped pool play in the Premier Junior Championship with a 1-0 victory over Texas Stix North at Wendell Redden Stadium.
Southwest improved to 3-0 with the win and was one of four teams to go unbeaten through the first round of pool play. With a No. 3 seed in the championship bracket, the All-Stars will play a pair of games Friday at Missouri Southern — one against the No. 14 Arlington A’s at 9:30 a.m. and then against No. 11 Texas Stix Mistler at 2:30 p.m.
“We couldn’t have scripted it better,” Wolf said. “Coming into it, you didn’t really know what to expect since you were bringing in a bunch of guys from different schools. What’s really impressed me about this group is their ability to drop their ego, play together and really enjoy being around each other. Obviously it helps when you’re playing really good baseball.”
Thursday’s game quickly took shape as a pitchers’ duel as McCallister — a senior-to-be at Webb City —and North starter Colby Kroutil surrendered no runs and no hits through three innings.
North leadoff batter Will Miller managed to break up McCallister’s no-hitter in the top of the fourth with an infield single. But McCalister retired three consecutive batters to keep North off the scoreboard.
The Southwest offense then drew first blood in its half of the fourth, plating one run on two hits for a 1-0 lead.
Cade Carlson sparked the inning with a single on a perfectly placed bunt between the pitcher and first baseman with one out. After Carlson advanced to third on a single to right field by McCallister, Gage Kelley plated Carlson on a hard-hit grounder to second base that resulted in a fielder’s choice.
“To be honest, the kids were actually a step ahead of me a couple of times in that inning,” Wolf said. “In that situation and with the way the defense was set up, I thought the bunt was there for Cade. But I was thinking about having him try it on the second pitch, and he did it on the first. Then I was thinking about doing a hit-and-run with Cale on the second pitch, and of course he took he first pitch and drove a ball through the right side. The quick decision-making set up at that scoring chance, and Gage took advantage by putting something in play to push that run across.”
The Southwest defense took over from there and continued to shut down the North offense through the final three frames.
McCallister delivered one more scoreless frame in the fifth before Ledford — a senior-to-be at Joplin —came on in relief and posted zeroes in the sixth and seventh. Overall, McCallister surrendered one hit and struck out five batters while Ledford allowed no hits and fanned two.
“Cale filled it up and mixed speeds, and that really kept those guys off-balance,” Wolf said. “Coming into it, we wanted to hold him back a little bit as far as pitch count. So after he was at about 60 pitches, we let Tyler go in and close the door. I thought Tyler threw really well as well.”
For the Stix, Kroutil tossed four complete innings and surrendered just one earned run and two hits. Relief pitcher Kaden Basil logged scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings as he limited Southwest to one hit.
