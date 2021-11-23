In just his second season leading the Carthage girls basketball team, Scott Moore led the Tigers to their winningest season since the 2015-16 campaign.
Carthage finished with a 15-11 overall record and sixth in the Central Ozark Conference standings — perhaps the strongest basketball conference in the Show-Me State.
The Tigers graduated a quartet of seniors, including Hailey Fullerton, Brinna Ream, Lauren Wilson and Katie Crowe.
Fullerton was the lone Tiger from that group to earn all-conference and all-district honors last season.
“Hailey was our biggest offensive threat the past two seasons,” Moore said. “She scored over 1,300 points in her career, but she was also the lead guard in our press and backup point guard. At 6-foot-1, Hailey played all five positions in just about every game and still managed to be our leading rebounder. She was a true-team player in that she did whatever job she was asked to for the benefit of the team first. She will be tremendously missed for her overall skill set and her leadership on and off the court.”
The cupboard, however, is far from bare for Carthage heading into this winter.
The team is headlined by junior Kianna Yates, who filled up the stat sheet with 12.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game last year en route to receiving all-conference and all-district recognition.
Moore expects even more out of one of the area’s most talented guards.
“This will be her third year as our point guard on varsity,” the coach said. “She is an all-around amazing player. She stuffs the stat sheets with points, rebounds, assists, steals and deflection while directing our multifaceted offense. Her drive and determination will be the catalyst of our success this season.”
The Tigers also bring back 6-1 post presence Sophie Shannon. As a junior last year, she pulled down 5.5 rebounds and chipped in 3.4 points per game.
“Sophie started most of the season in the post for us last year,” Moore said. “She is a willing defender, shot-blocker and rebounder. Our success will hinge on her improvement on the offensive end, where we need her to pick up her scoring output to around double figures.”
Also back for Carthage are sisters Presley and Raven Probert. Presley is a senior, while Raven is a junior.
Both received varsity minutes last season.
“Presley is our most experienced wing player returning, but she hasn’t started a varsity game before,” Moore said. “How she handles that added pressure to score, defend and rebound will be key to us this season. She’s got a moxie to her game, so I’ve no doubt she will handle the added duties on both ends of the floor.
“Raven will likely be called upon to be our defensive stopper this season. Her quick feet and quick hands will allow her to hassle the other team’s point guards all game long. Offensively, we will need her to be an outside threat and knock down a couple 3s a game.”
Juniors Landry Cochran (5-7) and Daniela Marquez (5-4) round out the returning players. Moore noted Cochran will play inside and out and will be looked to as the second post option, while Marquez will come off the bench and provide an offensive spark.
As far as top newcomers, Moore likes what he has seen in sophomore Trisha Kanas (5-5) as well as freshmen Maggie Boyd (5-7) and Lauren Choate (5-5).
Kanas, an athletic player who excels in transition, is expected to provide energy off the bench for Carthage. Boyd will look to play multiple positions and Moore has been impressed with her basketball IQ along with ability to play inside and out.
Moore said Choate will receive minutes at both point and shooting guard.
As the coach put it, “She has a sniper’s mentality and will hunt the right space to get off her shot.”
After matchups with Springfield-based Kickapoo and Hillcrest, Carthage plays host to its Lady Tigers Invitational on Dec. 2-4.
“I’m excited about this year’s team,” Moore said. “We will have a much different look when teams see us get off the bus. However, we are not rebuilding. We’re reloading. We will still play Lady Tigers basketball which is personified in our aggressive, full-court defense and attacking downhill offense.
“We won’t be as tall as previous years, but we will use our speed and athleticism to create the same scoring punch as last year. Several fans have told me how much they enjoy watching our girls play, and I expect us to be just as entertaining this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.