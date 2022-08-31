CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Kiley Spencer limited Hillcrest to just two hits as Carl Junction cruised to a 10-0 triumph in five innings on Wednesday afternoon at CJHS.
Just a freshman, Spencer went the distance on 53 pitches. She struck out two batters and walked two while yielding seven flyouts and two groundouts.
The Bulldogs upped their record to 3-2. Carl Junction went 2-24 in 2021.
Aided by a three-run first and five-run fourth, the Bulldogs generated 13 hits in the contest.
Madi Olds went 2 for 3 with a three-run blast to pace Carl Junction's offense. Izzie Southern put together another big game, going a perfect 3 for 3 with three driven in.
Sammie Sims collected a run-scoring triple and ended the game with an RBI single in the fifth. Dezi Williams doubled, singled and drove in one run, while Hannah Cantrell went 3 for 4 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot.
Camryn Summers and Shelby Epperly mustered Hillcrest's lone hits. Cayle Davis suffered the loss for the Hornets.
Carl Junction hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
