CARTHAGE, Mo. — Webb City successfully executed its race strategy, and it earned the Cardinals the boys team championship on Thursday in the annual Carthage Invitational cross country meet at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
Led by individual champion Haddon Spikereit, Webb City had four runners in the top-10 and scored 42 points. Carthage edged Rogers 58-66 for second place, and Carl Junction was sixth among nine teams with 144 points.
Rogers, with five runners in the top-11, ran away with the girls title with 28 points, followed by Webb City 60, Carthage 71 and Carl Junction 83.
The meet started at 11 a.m. instead of the usual late afternoon in an attempt to avoid hot temperatures. Conditions were still tough for the runners with temperatures in the high 80s and heat index in the low 90s.
"I really appreciate our administration and other schools' administrations allowing us to start at 11 o'clock," Carthage coach Andy Youngworth said. "That's pretty unusual for a weekday meet, but with continued awareness of heat-related issues, we couldn't probably run this meet later in the day. It would push it back and make it difficult to run as many divisions (6) as we need to. It's warming up a little bit, but the kids are working hard."
BOYS RACE
Spikereit, who won the Class 4 race in the SWCCA meet last Saturday in Bolivar, ran the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 19 seconds. He didn't take the lead until the final mile, and his strong finish gave him a 27-second margin Roger Heritage's Lawson Douglas, who led the first two miles.
"I was surprised about the margin," Spikereit said. "I knew that I was a favorite going into the race, but I didn't know how much. There are a lot of guys I've never raced before. I was kind of surprised when I turned around and there was that much of a margin."
Joseph Dawson of Webb City was third in 17:50, followed by Hilton Newell of Glendale (18:08) and Mariquis Strickland of Carthage (18:16).
Also for Webb City, Owen Weller and Roman Borboa finished sixth and ninth, respectively.
"We wanted to do a team strategy here, stay together and make sure everyone was at a good pace starting out," Spikereit said. "the second mile was all about having a younger guy (Borboa) lead the pack, to know what that feels like and learning how to push through the middle of the race.
"The last mile was for the guys who are a little bit faster. It was like let them go and see what they can do."
"We're gaining a lot of experience this season," Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. "A lot of these guys have varsity experience but maybe not when they had to be counted on in the top-5 and have their score counted every single time. We're a little bit green there, but these guys and girls, this is probably the most coachable team I've been a part of. They do what they're told, they support one another. They just do the right thing."
After Strickland, Carthage had five runners in the second group of 10 — Anderson Ixcol, Noah Talamantez, Joseph Wyrick, Selvin Estrada Perez and Malcolm Robertson.
"Our boys ran well," Youngworth said. "We've focused the last couple of weeks on training together, trying to run as a team versus an individual. That worked for us."
Logan Carnes placed 17th to lead Carl Junction's runners, and Brock Feken was 29th.
GIRLS RACE
Carthage's Jenari Lopez surprised herself with a runner-up finish. Her time was 21:05, and she finished 10 seconds behind Ali Nachtigal of Rogers.
"I was expecting maybe to be top-5," Lopez said after her highest finish this season. "I guess was a little scared, a little nervous in the beginning. But then I tried to build confidence and try to believe in myself. Then I was like 'I got this.' I was a little shocked though. Oh my gosh, I'm 2. ... It was a great race overall."
Was her coach surprised?
"Yes and no," Youngworth replied. "There are some good kids in the field. She is just a really consistent, strong, hard worker and doesn't let the pressure get to her. Her goal this year is to be a state medalist. She's going to have to run with the people she ran with today to have the opportunity down the road. I'm pleased with her performance."
Alanza Montez of Carl Junction finished third in 21:28, and Webb City's Riley Hawkins was fourth in 21:42.
Hannah Franks of Carl Junction took 10th in 23:00. The second 10 included Webb City's Alexia Jimenez in 13th, Halley Philpot in 14th, Carthage's Kimberly Hernandez in 16th and Samantha Benhumea in 18th and Webb City's Abigall Pendergraft in 19th and Mileah Metcalf in 20th.
