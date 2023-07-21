Atletico Madrid 06 — a soccer team with club Sporting Springfield — won the U-17 U.S Club Soccer National Cup on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado.
The team is rostered with athletes from the Joplin and Springfield areas. Adam Badr plays for Joplin High School during the prep season while Welle Welle and Silas Laytham play for Carthage High School.
The team went up against opponents from all over the country. Springfield met teams from New Jersey, Ohio, California and Iowa.
None of them were able to deny Atletico Madrid the National Cup.
"After we won the first game, the jitters went away and then it was just one game at a time until we became champs," Badr said. "We put our club on the map after no one respected us coming from smaller towns like Joplin, Carthage and Springfield."
What was he thinking the minute the game ended?
"'Wow. We are the best. We are the champs,'" Badr said of his initial thoughts. "It was a shock initially. ... It was unbelievable."
The altitude change was a big concern for the team heading into nationals in Colorado. That and a team-first mindset.
Atletico Madrid plays in the Elite Club National League. They compete specifically in an eight-team league vying for the ECNL Playoff Cup.
After a slow start to the season, a late run that Badr described as a "complete turnaround" wasn't enough to qualify for the postseason.
"We were able to show up to practice, show up for each other and we were able to turn it around," Badr said. "We didn't lose a single game in the second half of our season."
Badr mentioned that in order to make the playoff cup they needed to finish in the top two of the league. He recalled the team taking third or fourth. Atletico Madrid did finish strong enough to qualify for U.S. Club Soccer Regionals in the South Central region in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Regionals meant group play with a knockout style. Springfield had to play the other three teams in the group one time each. After finishing with 2-0-1 record, it advanced to nationals. Springfield beat a St. Louis team 3-1 on Friday, June 9. It came away with a 5-1 win the next day and finished the weekend with a 1-1 tie over Tulsa.
"We got absolutely, so much better," Badr said of the team.
Badr noted that Welle and Laytham made key contributions during the championship run.
"They're really phenomenal players and they helped a lot in winning the championship," Badr said of Welle and Laytham.
Badr mentioned that he convinced the two Carthage players to join him on the club team because of the talent he saw in them while playing against the Tigers during prep ball.
"I got to know them really well and seeing them play and be standouts on their team I knew they needed to join our club," Badr said. "I knew they could excel."
He must have been correct. The additions helped Atletico Madrid win their National Cup games that began on Saturday, July 15. The opening game was a 3-1 win. Then, Sunday featured a narrow 2-1 defeat of its opponent. On Monday, Springfield won 4-2 over a team from Shreveport, Louisiana. Tuesday was another tight game, this time 2-1 in the semifinals. Wednesday's championship game was a 4-1 win over a team from Iowa.
"Playing in the ECNL, we were playing high-caliber teams we'd never played before and coming in we weren't expecting that level of play," Badr said. "We realized we have to work harder to beat these teams. Once we put in the work ethic and our club-first mentality, we realized our potential."
Badr credited coach Josh Lewis-Evans with the team's ability to turn things around and come together as a unit more than playing for the individual.
This was Badr's seventh year playing in the Sporting Springfield club.
There is a club team in Joplin as well called the Jaguars. The Jaguars are coached by Seth Cupp. Former JHS player and Cupp's son, Will Cupp, played for this club team and current player Austin Cupp still plays for them.
Badr believes club soccer can help area athletes improve and help their high school team.
As he looks forward to the next season with JHS, Badr hopes to use his experience with club soccer to help improve himself and his teammates in school soccer.
Despite losing multiple key players from the Eagles' last campaign, including Will Cupp, Badr is excited to see what the team can come together and do this year. He mentioned multiple preseason wins to give them confidence.
One thing he's looking for this year: fans.
"Football is huge, they get a lot of fans and attention," Badr said. "We want to get to that point eventually. We hope more fans start coming to watch."
One way he hopes the players can draw more fans is through the added skill level from multiple kids playing club ball.
"I think players playing in clubs makes the area more competitive," Badr said. "Even with other teams. When players from other towns come to play Joplin it makes for more competitive soccer and hopefully can draw more interest. It's just better for everyone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.