Day suffers traumatic brain injury in loss to Conwell
CHICAGO — The manager of Patrick Day says the boxer has suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury during a bout.
Lou DiBella says in a posting on his website Sunday night that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday at Wintrust Arena.
Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.
The 27-year-old Day was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital. Day (17-4-1) was knocked down twice earlier in the fight.
A member of Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) is co-promoted by DiBella and Tony Holden. A 21-year-old native of Toledo,Ohio, Conwell made his pro debut as part of Holden’s Four State Franchise in April of 2017 at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.
Conwell has expressed concern for his opponent through his social media accounts.
“My thoughts and deepest prayers are with Patrick Day and his family right now,” Conwell said. "Please pray for Pat! Come home safe!"
Kenzie Morrison to fight Friday in KCK
Unbeaten heavyweight Kenzie Morrison will fight Keenan Hickmon during “Brawl in the Hall” on Friday night in professional boxing action at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
Morrison is now 16-0-2 in his pro career, while Hickmon is 6-4-1. The son of the late Tommy Morrison, Kenzie Morrison is coming off a technical knockout of Sam Shewmaker in August.
Area teams remain ranked in prep polls
Seven teams from the Joplin area remain ranked in the Missouri Media’s weekly prep football polls.
In Class 6, Joplin is tied for third with Liberty North. DeSmet and CBC remained at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Class 6.
Carthage is once again ranked fourth in Class 5, while Webb City stayed at No. 2 in Class 4 and Mount Vernon remained at No. 4 in Class 3.
Lamar is now ranked eighth in Class 2, while Pierce City is ranked second in Class 1, with Miller eighth.
The weekly rankings are compiled by a nine-member panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state.
Webb City's Crane earns MIAA honor
Central Missouri’s Kolesen Crane has been named this week’s MIAA Defensive Player of the Week.
A senior linebacker from Webb City, Crane played a key role in his team’s 44-26 win over Central Oklahoma.
Crane made six tackles, including two sacks. Crane also recovered a fumble and grabbed an interception, helping the No. 14 Mules (6-0) pull away in the fourth quarter.
MSSU's Kimutai earns national honors
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Missouri Southern sophomore distance runner Gidieon Kimutai was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Men's Runner of the Week on Monday.
Kimutai won his second national award after he won his third event of the year this past week, taking the individual title at the Lewis University Crossover in a time of 25 minutes, 7.2 seconds.
