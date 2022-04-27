Baseball
Joplin Outlaws selling ribs this weekend
The Joplin Outlaws, a summer collegiate baseball team, will have a rib sale this weekend at Food 4 Less, near the intersection of 32nd Street and Rangeline Road.
Ribs are $15 per slab and will be sold on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until out of stock.
Season tickets for the Outlaws’ games will also be on sale.
More information can be obtained by calling Mark Rains, 417-825-4218.
Softball
Wildcats, Cougars earn top two district seeds
Postseason softball is right around the corner and two area teams earned the top two seeds in the Class 2 District 6 tournament.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 2, Diamond picked up the top seed in the tourney. The Wildcats are fresh off a Final Four appearance last season and are an impressive 20-2 so far this spring.
College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) earned the second-seed in district play. The No. 7 Cougars were eliminated by Diamond in last season’s state quarterfinals.
But College Heights boasts a 18-2 record this spring and have won 12 straight contests.
Sarcoxie (13-7), Mount Vernon (22-6), East Newton (14-5), Pierce City (13-7), Southwest (9-8) and Lamar (4-11) round out the rest of the teams in the district.
Game dates and site location is to be announced.
Roughriders cap dominant stretch at homeCrowder College certainly defended its home field this spring as it went a perfect 28-0 with victories of 3-2 and 4-0 over Jefferson College on Tuesday afternoon.
Receiving votes in the latest NJCAA Division I polls, the Roughriders enter Wednesday’s action 45-7 and 10-2 in Region 16 action.
Full results of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Metropolitan Community College was not available as of press time. Full of speed, Crowder has swiped nearly 150 bases this season while batting .376 as a team and plating 428 runs on the season.
Courtney Story leads the team in almost every major offensive category — average (.469), hits (69), doubles (21), home runs (four) and runs batted in (60).
Pitching continues to be a staple of the Roughriders’ squad. Jenna Daggett, Chelsea Beville and Lauren Bratcher have combined to log a 2.24 ERA in nearly 300 innings of work this season.
A Seneca product, Beville leads the team with a 2.09 ERA. She’s registered 162 punchouts to go with 28 walks in 25 games (113 2/3 IP).
The Roughriders won’t have to wait long until postseason play. Crowder conclude the season at Three Rivers on Saturday.
NCAA
Mark Emmert steps downThe NCAA announced Tuesday that Emmert, 69, is stepping down from his role with the association.
Emmert, who has been steering college sports’ top organization since 2010, will remain in his position until a new president is hired or until June 30, 2023.
“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said.
in a release. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”
