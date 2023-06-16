Springfield Cardinals offer professional baseball atmosphere, plenty more

Who let the dogs out?
On Wednesday night, June 7, it was the Springfield Cardinals. In fact, Hammons Field is filled with canines every home game on a Wednesday night. This promotion is known as Purina Woof Wednesday at the ballpark and is a popular one for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate.
You can bring your pet or pets out to a ballgame for the evening for as little as $9 if you want to sit in general admission seating or on the lawns beyond the outfield fence. The most expensive ticket inside the stadium is a $50 all-inclusive suite. With a ticket in a suite, you are served food and beverages throughout the game and sit in the second deck.
Woof Wednesday is popular among pet lovers. For one couple in particular, it gives them an opportunity to take their pets on fun evening trip with them.
“It’s nice to be able to get out and enjoy a fun evening together and not feel like we have to rush back home to our dogs,” Audrey Williams said.
“We feel bad when we have to leave them home in the kennels,” Austin Bret added. “This way we can bring them out and have an entire evening with our little family.”
This pet-friendly feature even attracts those who aren’t necessarily big baseball fans.
Williams said she “loves” baseball, but Bret admitted he didn’t really keep up with the sport. Bret does enjoy watching and coming to games at Hammons Field. The couple said they make sure to come to multiple games each year with their pups, Charlie and Louie.
Then, there’s always some first-time visitors like Stella. Stella’s owner, Brian Powell, comes to a few Springfield Cardinals games each year but had never brought his “spoiled” pup along with him until last week.
You may even be able to get your dog featured on the Springfield Cardinals Twitter page.
Woof Wednesday is just one of many promotions throughout the Cardinals’ season. Springfield has a promotion every single home game. Ones like Highland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases are for the children. Every home game on a Sunday means kids get free ice cream before the game and to run the bases after.
There are promotions for the adults only, like Happy Half-Hour or Thirsty Thursday. Happy Half-Hour means drink specials for the first 30 minutes after gates open and Thirsty Thursday includes drink specials all game long.
But a don’t-miss promotion are the giveaways that happen at Hammons Field. Things like bobbleheads, shirts, jerseys and more are worth a one-hour drive from Joplin to Springfield alone.
Last Saturday was Purina Bark in the Park night with a Ryan Helsley bobblehead giveaway. If you follow the St. Louis team you probably caught this bobblehead of Helsley and his dog cross your television screen watching a game. That’s a common happenstance with the Springfield giveaways. They often purchase some of the same giveaways that St. Louis does.
This offers a way for fans in the Springfield area to connect more with the St. Louis ballclub.
While they are a minor-league affiliate for St. Louis, Springfield has its own identity and tries to find ways to keep fans engaged. General Manager Dan Reiter says separating themselves from St. Louis requires some strategy.
“We try to be ourselves as an entertainment company,” he said. “We try to have as much fun as possible through food promotions, giveaways, fireworks and whatever else that may be. We have to be strategic with our giveaways because we know all fans have different interests when they come to the ballpark.”
Cashew Chickens
One way they’ve been able to do that this year is through their alternate identity — the Springfield Cashew Chickens.
“It was a way to do something different, a way to get people excited,” Reiter said. “People from other areas may not understand it. They may not identify with that but our community will.”
Springfield has a specific jersey and logo it uses for those nights and there are still more games to come if you want to catch the Cashew Chickens in action. The next game will be on Thursday, July 6 when they play host to the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
There also is a team store at Hammons Field where you can purchase a replica of the jersey for yourself. Reiter mentioned that they have sold out of the first batch of jerseys but will be getting a second batch in soon. The store is located directly behind home plate and just to the right of the main entrance to the field.
This alternate identity will continue next season as well. Reiter noted that whether it continues after that or if they look for another identity will be determined by fan support of it.
Something else to look for in the near future is a Brendan Donovan Gold Glove bobblehead giveaway, on Thursday, August 10. That’s something Springfield will do often in creating giveaways for its former players. On Friday night the Cardinals had a Jordan Walker T-shirt giveaway.
For The Kids
If you have a child who doesn’t want to sit and watch all nine innings of a game, there are plenty of opportunities for them to get up and burn some energy around the ballpark. There is a basketball court that is monitored by a park employee and surrounded by netting just in case a foul ball comes near it. The court is just beyond the seating area down the left field line.
“Yeah! We just came from over there,” 12-year-old Avery McNish said of the basketball court. “I think it’s so cool that they have the basketball court here. I mean, not everyone can sit still for the whole baseball game.”
Beyond the right field seating are bounce houses for the kids as well.
“People come to a game in different life stages with different needs,” Reiter said. “We try to cater to all of those needs. Kids need to be active. We try to give a memory kids will have for years.”
McNish and his friend, 12-year-old Boyd Messick, spent most of their time sitting on the lawn beyond left field. Both boys were able to have a baseball tossed to them by a player on the field.
“I like it here because of how close you can get to the players,” Messick said. “It’s not like the MLB where you don’t get to be close to the players much. Here you can be close to the players every night, no matter what.”
Both boys expressed that it just seemed like everyone at the ballpark was friendly and a part of a fun atmosphere. McNish said he comes to a lot of games and Messick has been to a handful as well.
So, whether you’re seeking a night out with your doggos, a specific giveaway, discounts on food and drinks, getting interaction with professional baseball players or just to catch a ballgame, make the drive east to Springfield to get it all.
“It’s a great value for an individual, couple or family,” Reiter said.