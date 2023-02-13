SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Catholic regained its composure against the Seneca girls basketball team Monday in the fourth quarter and went on to defeat the Indians 54-47.
After leading 24-22 at halftime, Catholic was outscored 15-13 in the third period to leave the score deadlocked at 37-all going into the final quarter when Catholic outscored the visitors 17-10 to claim the victory.
Only two players got into the scoring column for Seneca. Hazley Grotjohn netted 25 points and Parker Long 22.
Seneca (10-15) will play next at Reeds Spring on Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.