Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.