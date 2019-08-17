SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both Joplin men’s golf teams trailed Springfield at the end of Day 1 doubles play in the Horton Smith and Ky Lafoon Cup matches in Springfield on Saturday.
Springfield claimed a 4.5-3.5 lead in the Horton Smith Cup (ages 49-under) after winning four and halving one of the eight doubles matches that were played. In the Ky Laffoon Cup (ages 50-over), Springfield won six and halved one of the eight matches to take a 6.5-1.5 lead over Joplin.
In the Horton Smith Cup, the Joplin doubles team of Garrett Stalling and Aaron Borland finished 1 up over the Springfield team of Craig and Hosp. Joplin’s Erin Campbell and Dustin Edge defeated Springfield’s Fisher and Gafner 3 & 2, while Joplin’s Jordan Burks and Tug Baker downed Springfield’s White and Messer 2 &1. Jared Pyatt and and Maron Touse halved with Springfield’s Nolli and McQueary.
Joplin’s lone doubles win in the Ky Laffoon Cup came from the team of Lowell Catron and Kyle Catron, who won 3 & 2 over Springfield’s Roberts and Flowers. Doug Gaddis and Wayne Smith halved with Springfield’s Taylor and Hogan.
Competition in both divisions will resume this with 16 singles matches apiece — the Ky Laffoon matches beginning at 10 and the Horton Smith matches starting at 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.